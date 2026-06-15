Residents Protest O-Zone Classification In South Delhi, Seek Removal Of Restrictions
In Delhi, the term O-Zone refers to the Yamuna River's floodplain area, a protected ecological zone stretching approximately 22 kilometres between Wazirabad and Okhla.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Thousands of residents from several unauthorised colonies in South Delhi have raised concerns over the installation of "O-Zone" boards in their neighbourhoods. The residents fear possible demolition drives and restrictions on construction activities. The issue has affected an estimated 1.5 million people living in colonies located within areas designated as the Yamuna floodplain under Delhi's planning regulations.
In Delhi, the term O-Zone refers to the Yamuna river's floodplain area, a protected ecological zone stretching approximately 22 kilometres between Wazirabad and Okhla. According to the Delhi Master Plan, around 91 unauthorised colonies and villages fall within this zone.
Following recent directions from the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) installed notices and warning boards in several localities. In the Badarpur Assembly constituency, O-Zone boards have been placed across 52 colonies spread over three municipal wards, including Hari Nagar, Mithapur, and Jaitpur. The notices clearly state that no new construction activity is permitted in these areas.
Residents say that many of these colonies are located nearly four kilometres away from the Yamuna River and should not be categorised as part of the floodplain. In response to the development, residents from Mithapur, Hari Nagar and Jaitpur staged a peaceful protest outside the DDA headquarters and submitted a memorandum to senior officials seeking reconsideration of the classification.
Speaking after the meeting, Hari Nagar Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) president Sarjeet Chaukan said, "After our peaceful demonstration, we met the DDA Director, who spoke with the DDA Vice Chairman over the phone. We were assured that there would be no bulldozer action against our houses. We were also informed that a fresh demarcation exercise would be conducted in the area."
He added that local Members of Parliament have also held meetings with residents and officials regarding the issue. Mithapur resident Bhupendra Singh said residents had approached the DDA seeking direct intervention from the Vice Chairman and submitted a memorandum outlining their concerns.
"We have been assured that no immediate action will be taken against our homes. Our MP has been raising the issue and meeting officials on our behalf. We hope the area will soon be shifted to the F-Zone category," he said.
Another resident, Dashrath Singh, welcomed the assurances. "Our concern is that people should not continue living under fear because of the O-Zone designation. We have been told that no action will be taken and that the process for reclassification is being pursued," he said.
Residents have also demanded that authorities implement the notification issued on September 28, 2013, regarding the removal of O-Zone restrictions. They said that there are currently no pending cases before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that would prevent such a move.
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