ETV Bharat / state

Residents Protest O-Zone Classification In South Delhi, Seek Removal Of Restrictions

New Delhi: Thousands of residents from several unauthorised colonies in South Delhi have raised concerns over the installation of "O-Zone" boards in their neighbourhoods. The residents fear possible demolition drives and restrictions on construction activities. The issue has affected an estimated 1.5 million people living in colonies located within areas designated as the Yamuna floodplain under Delhi's planning regulations.

In Delhi, the term O-Zone refers to the Yamuna river's floodplain area, a protected ecological zone stretching approximately 22 kilometres between Wazirabad and Okhla. According to the Delhi Master Plan, around 91 unauthorised colonies and villages fall within this zone.

Residents Protest O-Zone Classification In South Delhi, Seek Removal Of Restrictions (ETV Bharat)

Following recent directions from the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) installed notices and warning boards in several localities. In the Badarpur Assembly constituency, O-Zone boards have been placed across 52 colonies spread over three municipal wards, including Hari Nagar, Mithapur, and Jaitpur. The notices clearly state that no new construction activity is permitted in these areas.

Residents say that many of these colonies are located nearly four kilometres away from the Yamuna River and should not be categorised as part of the floodplain. In response to the development, residents from Mithapur, Hari Nagar and Jaitpur staged a peaceful protest outside the DDA headquarters and submitted a memorandum to senior officials seeking reconsideration of the classification.