'Fluoride-Contaminated Water' Leaves Residents Of Two Balasore Villages Battling Fluorosis, Rheumatism

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: Parents in two villages of Chakulia and Kuanpur in Patripal Panchayat under Remuna Block in Odisha's Balasore do not want their children to stay or grow up there. The reason being, people's teeth are turning yellow, hands and feet are becoming deformed and many are unable to bend their knees after allegedly suffering from fluorosis and related joint problems because of high fluoride content in the drinking water.

However, a Fluoride Removal Water Purification System installed in Kuanpur has come as a big relief to the School and Anganwadi children.

Fluoride Removal Water Purification System installed in Kuanpur (ETV Bharat)

High fluoride levels in groundwater were first detected in 2004-05. The fear among the people is such that many of them are thinking of permanently migrating to the city.

Niranjan Sethi of Kuanpur village cannot lift his arms and legs or even turn his neck. Now completely dependent on others, he wants his children to stay away from the village. Niranjan has been suffering from this condition for about 25 years. His wife Lakshmi has also been suffering from rheumatism for some years. With her legs and feet bent, she cannot sit on her knees. Niranjan pointed out, “This is a disease that has resulted from drinking water.”

The villagers said that even taking medicine is of no help. They further claimed that several residents have died due to complications linked to fluorosis.

According to the locals, around 200 people out of 1000 in Chakulia and Kuanpur villages have been affected by fluorosis, and about 50 of them have died.

They related that if a tube well is dug 50 feet deep, water containing fluoride comes out.