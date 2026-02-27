'Fluoride-Contaminated Water' Leaves Residents Of Two Balasore Villages Battling Fluorosis, Rheumatism
A fluoride-removal water purification system installed in Kuanpur has come as a big relief to the school and Anganwadi children.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak
Balasore: Parents in two villages of Chakulia and Kuanpur in Patripal Panchayat under Remuna Block in Odisha's Balasore do not want their children to stay or grow up there. The reason being, people's teeth are turning yellow, hands and feet are becoming deformed and many are unable to bend their knees after allegedly suffering from fluorosis and related joint problems because of high fluoride content in the drinking water.
However, a Fluoride Removal Water Purification System installed in Kuanpur has come as a big relief to the School and Anganwadi children.
High fluoride levels in groundwater were first detected in 2004-05. The fear among the people is such that many of them are thinking of permanently migrating to the city.
Niranjan Sethi of Kuanpur village cannot lift his arms and legs or even turn his neck. Now completely dependent on others, he wants his children to stay away from the village. Niranjan has been suffering from this condition for about 25 years. His wife Lakshmi has also been suffering from rheumatism for some years. With her legs and feet bent, she cannot sit on her knees. Niranjan pointed out, “This is a disease that has resulted from drinking water.”
The villagers said that even taking medicine is of no help. They further claimed that several residents have died due to complications linked to fluorosis.
According to the locals, around 200 people out of 1000 in Chakulia and Kuanpur villages have been affected by fluorosis, and about 50 of them have died.
They related that if a tube well is dug 50 feet deep, water containing fluoride comes out.
A Fluoride Removal Water Purification System has been installed at the Baharfddha Nodal School at the entry of the village which provides 15 litres of fluoride free water per hour. School children are getting the opportunity to drink that water.
Prabhakar Das, a resident of Chakulia village, said, "In these two villages of Patripal Panchayat, about 70% of the people are suffering from fluorosis and around 60 have died. The incidence of this disease increases after the age of 40. Many people are becoming disabled."
The Shakuntala Rheumatology Hospital and Research Institute in Sahadevakhunta area of Balasore along with the Indo-Swedish HVR Water Purification AB-Stockholm has provided the purifier in collaboration with the Rheumatology Foundation. This was the initiative of Dr Ravi Narayan Dash from Bainchha area of Balasore who is a rheumatology expert in Sweden.
Along with Swedish experts Dr Urban Rydholm, Dr Birger Hylender, Dr Daniel Woldemariam and Dr Md. Ershadullah Khan, Dr Dash conducted research on the water of this place for about 12 years and how to remove fluoride from it to provide clean water.
The plant was inaugurated on February 5 from which pure water is being provided to the school children as well as children of the nearby Anganwadi centre.
Saurabh Kumar Behera, a friend of Dr Dash said, “Ravi has established the 'Shakuntala Rheumatology Hospital and Research Institute' in the memory of his mother. He comes to Balasore from Sweden once every three months and provides free treatment to patients.
He disclosed that Dr Dash visits various villages to provide treatment and is accompanied by Dr Urban Rydholm, Dr Birger Hylender.
In 2014-15, it was found that the water in the two villages contains fluoride above permissible limits and its level increases further in summers.
Behera disclosed that because of paucity of regular power supply, the water at the plant is also being purified with the help of solar energy. “If a 30-kilowatt power supply were available, the plant could produce up to 50 litres of water per hour," he said. Dr Dash is bearing the expenses for running the plant.
Arun Kumar Mandal, who operates this machine, said, “The water purification machine has been of great benefit to the school children. The electricity bill of more than Rs 6,000 is being paid by Saurabh Behera and Dr Dash.”
The Sarpanch of Patripal Panchayat, Vidyasmita Mahalik said, "There are a total of 16 wards in the Panchayat of which 15 have a problem of high fluoride water. The Panchayat is providing 2,000 litres of water in the morning and 2,000 litres in the afternoon to each ward for drinking purposes.”