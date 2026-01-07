ETV Bharat / state

Residents Of These Villages In Bihar Are Embarrassed To Take Their Names

Rohtas: What's in a name? Plenty if one goes by the embarrassment of the residents of numerous villages in Bihar. Of the over 45,000 villages in the state, there are more than a dozen whose residents are embarrassed even to take their name.

Ram Tiwari, a resident of one such village whose name has been changed, told ETV Bharat, "The name of the village should be such that one can proudly mention it in public. Previously, we all felt hesitant to mention the name of our village Nachaniya (Dancer). Thankfully, it has now been changed to Kashipur."

He disclosed that the name was changed to Kashipur in 2014-15. "We believe that if people hesitate to share the name of their village, it should be changed to something which makes them feel proud," he added.

Suara is another such village of the Rajpur block whose residents are embarrassed about its name. One of its residents, Pramod Tiwari, said that the name of a person, village or city is an identity because names have their own significance. He said that this village is named after an animal whose name makes people frown.

"Even the villagers don't like to take their village's name. People don't even want to mention Barna village in the morning," he said.