Residents Of These Villages In Bihar Are Embarrassed To Take Their Names
Apart from the discomfort in revealing their village's name, the people are also finding it difficult to get matrimonial matches for their daughters.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Rohtas: What's in a name? Plenty if one goes by the embarrassment of the residents of numerous villages in Bihar. Of the over 45,000 villages in the state, there are more than a dozen whose residents are embarrassed even to take their name.
Ram Tiwari, a resident of one such village whose name has been changed, told ETV Bharat, "The name of the village should be such that one can proudly mention it in public. Previously, we all felt hesitant to mention the name of our village Nachaniya (Dancer). Thankfully, it has now been changed to Kashipur."
He disclosed that the name was changed to Kashipur in 2014-15. "We believe that if people hesitate to share the name of their village, it should be changed to something which makes them feel proud," he added.
Suara is another such village of the Rajpur block whose residents are embarrassed about its name. One of its residents, Pramod Tiwari, said that the name of a person, village or city is an identity because names have their own significance. He said that this village is named after an animal whose name makes people frown.
"Even the villagers don't like to take their village's name. People don't even want to mention Barna village in the morning," he said.
The Rajpur block of Rohtas district is infamous for such villages. Located at a distance of approximately 50 km from the district headquarters, this block has villages named Suara, Nachaniya (now Kashipur), Pakdi Tola and Barna.
When the ETV Bharat team reached the Kaimur Hills in Rohtas, it came to know about village names that can make anyone's head reel. People were embarrassed when they talked about villages like Banda, Nakti, Suarmanwa, Bajramanwa, Kapar Futti and Lauri. They related that in Dehri block, there are villages named Bhedia and Rangbaaz Suara.
Surendra Tiwari of Suara village said that although it is difficult to say how these villages got their names, there must have been certain events, language spoken, geographical location and historical context responsible for the evolution of such names. However, times have changed, and people want these names changed. He disclosed that Turki Tola has been renamed Devipur.
"The village with a strange and colloquial name should be renamed. The community and the government should take concrete steps to avoid embarrassment to the residents. This is essential in today's times so that the village can develop economically and socially," he underlined.
Surendra explained that there are certain rules in place for changing the name of a village. The proposal has to be passed by the Gram Sabha, Panchayat Samiti and sent to the Zila Parishad. Only then can the state government change the village's name. However, the old name will continue to exist in the revenue records.
Upendra Mishra, a concerned citizen from the area, explained that these names have been around for centuries, but such names need to be changed.
"In today's context, people want the strange and dirty names to be changed. For this, the society and the government need to take concrete initiatives so that people can take the name of their village with pride," said Mishra.
A resident of Suara pointed out that because of the awkward name of the village, there are problems in getting the girls married off.
"Whenever people go with a marriage proposal, they feel hesitant to reveal the village's name. Furthermore, no one wants to marry off their daughter in this village because of its embarrassing name,” he pointed out.
