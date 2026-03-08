Residents Of Nitish Kumar's Village Expect Him To Guide Son Nishant To Top Post
They say that the votes obtained by the NDA in recent Bihar polls were in Nitish's name and not for BJP or any other ally.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Nalanda: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar is all set to come out of his father's shadow and chart his own course on the state's political turf. But the people of Nitish's village of Kalyan Bigha do not want Nitish to leave Bihar. They want him to stay back and guide his son to rise to the top post in the state while also strengthening the Janata Dal United (JDU) in the process.
Awadhesh Kumar, who is Nishant's uncle and has watched the latter grow before his eyes, believes that Nishant has no shortage of political experience. "We want Nishant to become the Chief Minister so that the party becomes stronger. He will get more votes in the next election, and his seats will also increase. We don't think Nishant lacks political experience. He has appeared before the media so many times, and we have never seen him use abusive language. He is an engineer, and we believe he will run Bihar even better than Nitish," he said.
This is a juncture in Bihar politics where people are drawing comparisons between the emerging leadership of two regional parties, JDU and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), that previously saw Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav as Chief Ministers of the state.
Another resident of the village, Sujit Kumar, expressed that Nishant would run Bihar much better than former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav. "Nishant clearly has the makings of a good politician," he said.
Many others, like Ashok Kumar, believe that Nishant should have entered politics much earlier. He underlined that Nitish is now at an age where his political successor must emerge.
"If Nishant hadn't entered politics, Nitish’s lifelong efforts to develop Bihar would have been wasted. Being an engineer like his father, Nishant has the same vision for development and will quickly learn the intricacies of politics once he enters the field," he said.
While the villagers are happy at Nishant's entry into the wider political canvas of Bihar politics, they are wary of ‘conspiracies’ within the party to sideline Nitish and destroy the party for monetary gains. Awadhesh Kumar pointed out that all the votes that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got in the recent assembly polls were in the name of Nitish and not for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or any other ally.
There are many in the village who do not want Nitish to leave Bihar politics and feel that he should stay back and groom Nishant to further strengthen the JDU.
The women of the village clearly do not want Nitish to go to Delhi.
"As soon as we heard the news that Nitish was going to Delhi, we were in a state of shock. Now, all of us women are talking about booking a bus and going to 'Janata Darbar' in Patna and pleading with him not to leave us," said Uma Devi.
The women's perspective on Nishant’s political entry is quite pragmatic. They believe that while it's a joy to see him enter politics, he's still a novice. The question doing the rounds among them is whether he will be able to handle the entire state.
"Nitish will have to stay here in Bihar and keep Nishant with him and teach him the work. Only then will he be able to progress. The reports of Nitish’s ill health are not true. Everyone suffers from minor illnesses. He is fully capable of running the state," claimed Devika Kumari, a vocal woman resident of the village.
The women credit Nitish to have empowered them to be able to step out of their houses fearlessly. One of them told ETV Bharat, “If it weren't for Nitish, we would still be confined within our homes. It is because of him that we joined the rural livelihood project Jeevika and worked fearlessly.”
"If Nitish goes to Delhi, our respect will diminish, and we will be scattered like a pile of gravel. It will take time for his son to learn. There is a huge difference between Nitish and his son. How will Nitish serve Bihar while living in Delhi? It is not possible," claimed one of the women, Dharmshila Kumari.
Overall, the women of Bihar, especially Jeevika Didis, are finding it difficult to digest Nitish’s preparations to go to the Rajya Sabha. They want him to stay back and groom Nishant, who is expected to formally join the JDU ranks on Sunday. Nishant made his unofficial entry into politics on Saturday by holding an informal meeting at party leader Sanjay Jha's residence.
