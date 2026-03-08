ETV Bharat / state

Residents Of Nitish Kumar's Village Expect Him To Guide Son Nishant To Top Post

Nalanda: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar is all set to come out of his father's shadow and chart his own course on the state's political turf. But the people of Nitish's village of Kalyan Bigha do not want Nitish to leave Bihar. They want him to stay back and guide his son to rise to the top post in the state while also strengthening the Janata Dal United (JDU) in the process.

Awadhesh Kumar, who is Nishant's uncle and has watched the latter grow before his eyes, believes that Nishant has no shortage of political experience. "We want Nishant to become the Chief Minister so that the party becomes stronger. He will get more votes in the next election, and his seats will also increase. We don't think Nishant lacks political experience. He has appeared before the media so many times, and we have never seen him use abusive language. He is an engineer, and we believe he will run Bihar even better than Nitish," he said.

This is a juncture in Bihar politics where people are drawing comparisons between the emerging leadership of two regional parties, JDU and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), that previously saw Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav as Chief Ministers of the state.

Residents Of Nitish Kumar's Village Expect Him To Guide Son Nishant To Top Post (ETV Bharat)

Another resident of the village, Sujit Kumar, expressed that Nishant would run Bihar much better than former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav. "Nishant clearly has the makings of a good politician," he said.

Many others, like Ashok Kumar, believe that Nishant should have entered politics much earlier. He underlined that Nitish is now at an age where his political successor must emerge.

"If Nishant hadn't entered politics, Nitish’s lifelong efforts to develop Bihar would have been wasted. Being an engineer like his father, Nishant has the same vision for development and will quickly learn the intricacies of politics once he enters the field," he said.

While the villagers are happy at Nishant's entry into the wider political canvas of Bihar politics, they are wary of ‘conspiracies’ within the party to sideline Nitish and destroy the party for monetary gains. Awadhesh Kumar pointed out that all the votes that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got in the recent assembly polls were in the name of Nitish and not for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or any other ally.