ETV Bharat / state

With No Bridge And River In Spate, Pregnant Woman Dies In Boat On Way To Hospital In Chhattisgarh

Kanker: Amid constant talk of expanding healthcare facilities in Chhattisgarh, a case has come to light that exposes the claims of healthcare reaching remote areas. A three-month pregnant woman died on a boat while being taken to a hospital from Kandari village in Koylibeda block of Kanker district. The death of Sulata Jade has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with the residents angry with the administration over the paucity of a bridge on the river and healthcare facilities.

Kandari village is situated across the Kotri River, and the people still rely on boats to reach their homes. Their hardships increase during the rains when the river is in spate. Transporting patients to the hospital in emergencies becomes a major challenge.

It is learnt that Sulata had been ill for several days. It was on August 16 that a private doctor diagnosed her with malaria. When her condition worsened on August 17, the family tried to contact 102 Mahatari Express ambulance service, but they were unable to connect to the service.

The family members say that when they couldn't contact the ambulance service, they carried the sick woman on a cot to the river and tried to take her to the other side in a wooden boat. During this time, the woman died in the middle of the river.

“Her health deteriorated on August 16, and she was brought home after treatment. Thereafter, her condition deteriorated further on August 17, and she died while being taken to the hospital. I do not hold anyone responsible for this. We do not want a post-mortem to be conducted,” said her husband, Ramesh Jade.

A vehicle was reportedly waiting on the other side of the river to take the woman to the hospital, but she had already passed away by the time the boat reached the other bank. On learning about the incident, a team from the Health Department arrived in the village to investigate the cause of her death.