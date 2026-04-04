Residents Flag Safety Issues As Crime and Nightlife Grow In Dehradun
Rise in crime, the expansion of nightlife culture, and flaws in law and order have heightened a sense of insecurity among senior citizens and women.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Dehradun: Once known for its natural beauty and tranquil environment, Dehradun is now becoming a cause for concern. This is due to the changing urban dynamics. A rise in crime, the expansion of nightlife culture, and questions over law and order have heightened a sense of insecurity, especially among senior citizens and women.
A case in point is the recent murder of retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi. Senior citizen Vinod Bohra, a resident of Garhi Cantt, said Dehradun's once peaceful and safe atmosphere has nearly vanished. He pointed to late-night restaurants and roadside eateries as a major contributor to the problem.
"All establishments in Dehradun should be shut after 11 PM. Instead, there is noise, drunken disturbances, and heavy movement of people throughout the night. Illegal sale of alcohol in small eateries is further worsening the situation," Bohra said.
He also opined that the police patrolling is superficial. Recalling a recent chain-snatching incident of his sister, he said stepping out has become risky for women and the elderly. He also spoke about an alleged illegal online sale of alcohol.
Neeraj Gupta, a retired resident of Anarwala, spoke about rising population and traffic concerns that have made life challenging in the city. He said the growing nightlife, especially along Rajpur Road and Mussoorie Road, is adding to social and safety concerns.
"It's hard to predict when and where a crime might occur. Many elderly residents live alone as their children are settled elsewhere," Gupta said. He also said that reckless driving is an issue and that pedestrians are not safe.
Local resident Shalini Gupta said the change in the last few years is concerning. "There's heavy traffic on the roads. Law and order is weakening, and women are feeling unsafe," she said.
Rameshwar Dayal, an elderly resident of Johri village who has spent his life in Dehradun, said, "There is a visible lack of discipline among the youth, and some students from outside are getting involved in undesirable activities. Misuse of money given by parents is also contributing to the problem."
Retired army personnel Puran Singh Thapa said daily life has become more difficult for the elderly. "Simple routines like morning or evening walks are no longer easy. Rising crime has created an atmosphere of fear, which also directly impacts women’s safety," he said.
Another resident, Rini Gupta, attributed the situation to the "negative impact of unchecked modernity." She said the rise of pubs and nightclubs over the past 15 years has altered the city's culture and security scene.
"These crimes have created fear among women, children, and the elderly. The increasing number of pubs and nightclubs is affecting both the culture and safety of the city," she said. She alleged that some outsiders are involved in criminal activities.
Read More: