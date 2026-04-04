ETV Bharat / state

Residents Flag Safety Issues As Crime and Nightlife Grow In Dehradun

Dehradun: Once known for its natural beauty and tranquil environment, Dehradun is now becoming a cause for concern. This is due to the changing urban dynamics. A rise in crime, the expansion of nightlife culture, and questions over law and order have heightened a sense of insecurity, especially among senior citizens and women.

A case in point is the recent murder of retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi. Senior citizen Vinod Bohra, a resident of Garhi Cantt, said Dehradun's once peaceful and safe atmosphere has nearly vanished. He pointed to late-night restaurants and roadside eateries as a major contributor to the problem.

"All establishments in Dehradun should be shut after 11 PM. Instead, there is noise, drunken disturbances, and heavy movement of people throughout the night. Illegal sale of alcohol in small eateries is further worsening the situation," Bohra said.

He also opined that the police patrolling is superficial. Recalling a recent chain-snatching incident of his sister, he said stepping out has become risky for women and the elderly. He also spoke about an alleged illegal online sale of alcohol.

Neeraj Gupta, a retired resident of Anarwala, spoke about rising population and traffic concerns that have made life challenging in the city. He said the growing nightlife, especially along Rajpur Road and Mussoorie Road, is adding to social and safety concerns.

"It's hard to predict when and where a crime might occur. Many elderly residents live alone as their children are settled elsewhere," Gupta said. He also said that reckless driving is an issue and that pedestrians are not safe.