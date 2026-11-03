Residents And Tourists In Vyas Valley Of Pithoragarh Continue To Grapple With Erratic Power Supply, Poor Mobile Connectivity
At many places, even charging mobiles is a challenge which impacts tourism, reports Pradeep Mahara
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Residents and visitors to the Vyas Valley in Pithoragarh district grapple with erratic power supply and problems of mobile connectivity. This area located close to the Indo-Tibetan border, is very important strategically as well as for tourism.
The situation is such that at many places, the people residing here have to rely on the mobile networks of Nepalese companies as the Indian networks do not work. While the locals somehow manage to get Nepalese SIM cards and get them recharged, the problem persists for Indian tourists headed for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.
Problems in communicating
The poor mobile connectivity translates into difficulties in communicating in a timely manner about illness, emergencies and other urgent matters. It is ironic that in this digital age, the residents of the border villages have to rely on foreign mobile networks for simple phone calls and internet access.
The poor mobile connectivity is also having a direct impact on the tourism business in the Vyas Valley. Tourists visiting destinations like Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund and Om Parvat are unable to contact their families. Sharing photos and videos of the trip on social media also becomes difficult. One can often see tourists wandering around in search of mobile network connectivity to make essential phone calls and use internet services.
Even charging mobiles is a problem
Similarly, the lack of regular power supply disrupts essential tasks, including charging mobile phones. Those involved in the tourism business face difficulties in arranging services for tourists. The simultaneous problems of mobile network and electricity hinder the availability of modern amenities in this border region.
The geographical conditions of this region are extremely challenging, and the weather here can change at any time. In such a situation, lack of mobile network makes it difficult to transmit information about an accident, health emergency or natural disaster to the relevant authorities in a timely manner. The locals say that improved communication is also crucial for the safety of tourists.
Locals want early solution
People like local youngster Shubham advocate using Nepali SIM cards for internet access. But at the same time, he wants strengthening of Indian network facilities.
Local scribe Tej Singh Gunjyal said, “Communication facilities here are not being strengthened, forcing people to use Nepal's services. There is a need to improve networks of Indian service providers here.”
The importance of the area and the need for the services was highlighted by Surendra Singh, who pointed out that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route also begins here. “But poor communication facilities pose a challenge for travellers who don't carry cash,” he said.
Meanwhile, for retired employee Uttam Singh Nabhiyal, the experience is like living in the old days. “Although the mobile towers of Indian companies are there, the network is often down,” he said.
Adding to this, Madan Nabhiyal, President of Vyas Valley Mela Committee, said, "Generators have to be used for electricity."
The locals say that while the government is emphasising the importance of promoting border villages on the tourism map and developing amenities in these areas through the Vibrant Village Program, the lack of basic infrastructure, such as communication and electricity, is hampering tourism development. The lack of local networks is resulting in financial losses for stakeholders in tourism as tourists are deprived of many essential amenities upon their arrival.
The residents of the villages told ETV Bharat that a permanent solution is needed for the problem of erratic power supply and the mobile networks need to be strengthened. More than 800 families reside in the seven border villages of the Vyas Valley. The 2011 census put their population at 2,059.
Tourists in Gunji, Kuti and Chhayalekh areas of the Vyas Valley are able to access Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) network only at a few locations.
Authorities promise improvement
BSNL’s Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) at Dharchula, Arvind Kumar, disclosed, “Currently, the BSNL network is installed in Chhayalekh, Nabhi and Kalapani. In Gunji, the network is experiencing problems due to a lack of electricity. Efforts are underway to connect other areas to BSNL services as well.”
Talking about the power scenario, Dharchula Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashish Joshi said, “The Energy Department is laying grid lines in the bordering Vyas Valley. Efforts are underway to connect all the villages with electricity.” He promised that electricity will be available soon.
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