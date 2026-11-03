ETV Bharat / state

Residents And Tourists In Vyas Valley Of Pithoragarh Continue To Grapple With Erratic Power Supply, Poor Mobile Connectivity

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Pithoragarh: Residents and visitors to the Vyas Valley in Pithoragarh district grapple with erratic power supply and problems of mobile connectivity. This area located close to the Indo-Tibetan border, is very important strategically as well as for tourism.

The situation is such that at many places, the people residing here have to rely on the mobile networks of Nepalese companies as the Indian networks do not work. While the locals somehow manage to get Nepalese SIM cards and get them recharged, the problem persists for Indian tourists headed for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.

Remote Region Of Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat) Problems in communicating The poor mobile connectivity translates into difficulties in communicating in a timely manner about illness, emergencies and other urgent matters. It is ironic that in this digital age, the residents of the border villages have to rely on foreign mobile networks for simple phone calls and internet access. The poor mobile connectivity is also having a direct impact on the tourism business in the Vyas Valley. Tourists visiting destinations like Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund and Om Parvat are unable to contact their families. Sharing photos and videos of the trip on social media also becomes difficult. One can often see tourists wandering around in search of mobile network connectivity to make essential phone calls and use internet services. Even charging mobiles is a problem Similarly, the lack of regular power supply disrupts essential tasks, including charging mobile phones. Those involved in the tourism business face difficulties in arranging services for tourists. The simultaneous problems of mobile network and electricity hinder the availability of modern amenities in this border region. The geographical conditions of this region are extremely challenging, and the weather here can change at any time. In such a situation, lack of mobile network makes it difficult to transmit information about an accident, health emergency or natural disaster to the relevant authorities in a timely manner. The locals say that improved communication is also crucial for the safety of tourists. Remote Region Of Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat) Locals want early solution People like local youngster Shubham advocate using Nepali SIM cards for internet access. But at the same time, he wants strengthening of Indian network facilities. Local scribe Tej Singh Gunjyal said, “Communication facilities here are not being strengthened, forcing people to use Nepal's services. There is a need to improve networks of Indian service providers here.”