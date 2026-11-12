ETV Bharat / state

Resident Doctor Dies By Suicide At SN Medical College In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Doctors and police personnel at the PG hostel ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: A first-year resident doctor of the Department of Anesthesia at Dr SN Medical College in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, died by suicide in her hostel room on Thursday evening.

Dr SN Medical College Principal Dr BS Jodha said he informed the deceased's family of her death and the body has been kept at the MDM Hospital Trauma Centre. The deceased's sister is a resident doctor in the Gynecology Department at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

Dr Mohan Makwana, Superintendent of Ummed Hospital, said the 26-year-old resident doctor resided in room number 312 of the PG hostel. "I was informed of the matter at around 5 pm, following which fellow doctors rushed her to MDM Hospital, where she was declared brought dead," he said. ASI Govind Ram said the deceased was found unconscious in her room (number 312) and her colleagues took her to MDM Hospital but she was declared brought dead. He said a case has been registered and reasons for the doctor taking the extreme step are yet to be ascertained.