ETV Bharat / state

Resident Doctors Begin 72-Hour Strike In Jammu Kashmir Demanding Pay Hike, Maternity Benefits

Jammu: Resident doctors across government-run medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir have launched a 72-hour strike to demand pay parity and maternity benefits, disrupting non-emergency patient care.

Under the banner of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), postgraduate and other resident doctors across all government medical colleges in the Union Territory have suspended non-emergency duties, keeping only emergency and casualty wards open, as they demand a uniform honorarium policy.

Resident doctors put up banner outside GMC Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Tarun Sharma, president of the RDA at GMC Jammu, said the strike would be extended if the government fails to respond positively to their demands.

“At present, resident doctors in GMCs receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 64,000, whereas those at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar are paid 40 per cent more,” he said.

"Since SKIMS Srinagar is no longer an autonomous body and now falls under the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department, there should be no pay discrepancy.”

Resident doctors stage sit-in outside GMC Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Dr Sharma said that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also issued directives stating that resident doctors within a state or Union Territory must receive equal pay. “We are demanding that the government pay us the same honorarium as the resident doctors at SKIMS,” he said.