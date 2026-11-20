Resident Doctors Begin 72-Hour Strike In Jammu Kashmir Demanding Pay Hike, Maternity Benefits
Resident doctors across Jammu Kashmir’s government medical colleges have launched a 72-hour strike demanding pay parity with SKIMS and maternity benefits, disrupting non-emergency hospital services.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Jammu: Resident doctors across government-run medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir have launched a 72-hour strike to demand pay parity and maternity benefits, disrupting non-emergency patient care.
Under the banner of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), postgraduate and other resident doctors across all government medical colleges in the Union Territory have suspended non-emergency duties, keeping only emergency and casualty wards open, as they demand a uniform honorarium policy.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Tarun Sharma, president of the RDA at GMC Jammu, said the strike would be extended if the government fails to respond positively to their demands.
“At present, resident doctors in GMCs receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 64,000, whereas those at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar are paid 40 per cent more,” he said.
"Since SKIMS Srinagar is no longer an autonomous body and now falls under the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department, there should be no pay discrepancy.”
Dr Sharma said that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also issued directives stating that resident doctors within a state or Union Territory must receive equal pay. “We are demanding that the government pay us the same honorarium as the resident doctors at SKIMS,” he said.
Moreover, the RDA is also demanding maternity benefits, including leave for female resident doctors. Dr Sharma claimed that the resident doctors had won the case twice in court regarding the issue, but the government was not implementing the judgment.
According to him, the RDA met an additional secretary of the health and medical education department on Thursday, but there has been a cold response from him.
"We don’t hope for any positive response from the government in the coming days. If the government doesn’t agree to our demands, we will intensify our strike. We will continue to suspend the non-emergency work in all GMCs,” he added.
Due to the strike of resident doctors, the Out-Patient Department (OPD) services and services in different wards of all government medical colleges have started getting affected.
ETV Bharat reached out to Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo and Commissioner Secretary Health Saugat Biswas for comment, but neither responded to the calls.
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