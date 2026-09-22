Resident Doctor At AIIMS Jodhpur Dies By Suicide
Dr. Raj Naresh Yadav, a first-year resident doctor in the Department of Anesthesia at AIIMS Jodhpur, died by suicide while on duty.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Jodhpur: A first-year resident doctor died by suicide at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, on Tuesday. Upon learning of the incident, the AIIMS administration informed the police.
The Jodhpur police have moved the body to the mortuary and informed the family and the post-mortem would be conducted only after their arrival.
Basni Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Dave stated that Dr. Raj Naresh Yadav, a 31-year-old first-year resident in the Department of Anesthesia and a native of Alwar, was on duty in the operation theatre (OT).
"He stepped out of the OT during his shift in the afternoon. When he did not return to the OT for about one and a half to two hours, his colleagues became concerned. They tried calling him but received no response," added Dave.
Dave said the bathroom door was locked from the inside. "When there was no response despite repeated knocking, the doctors broke down the door. Dr. Raj Naresh was found lying unconscious inside. His colleagues brought him out, administered CPR, and attempted emergency treatment, but it was too late," he said.
It is understood that the AIIMS administration will also conduct its own internal investigation into the matter.
Dave stated that, prima facie, this appears to be a case of suicide. "The underlying reasons and circumstances are not yet fully known; the situation will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received," he said.
So far, there has been no official comment from AIIMS regarding the matter. Dr. Raj Naresh Yadav had completed his MBBS studies at AIIMS Jodhpur. Subsequently, he moved to Delhi. He took the postgraduate (PG) entrance exam after a gap of about four to five years. Last year, he secured a seat in the Department of Anaesthesia at AIIMS Jodhpur.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).