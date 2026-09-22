ETV Bharat / state

Resident Doctor At AIIMS Jodhpur Dies By Suicide

Jodhpur: A first-year resident doctor died by suicide at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, on Tuesday. Upon learning of the incident, the AIIMS administration informed the police.

The Jodhpur police have moved the body to the mortuary and informed the family and the post-mortem would be conducted only after their arrival.

Basni Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Dave stated that Dr. Raj Naresh Yadav, a 31-year-old first-year resident in the Department of Anesthesia and a native of Alwar, was on duty in the operation theatre (OT).

"He stepped out of the OT during his shift in the afternoon. When he did not return to the OT for about one and a half to two hours, his colleagues became concerned. They tried calling him but received no response," added Dave.

Dave said the bathroom door was locked from the inside. "When there was no response despite repeated knocking, the doctors broke down the door. Dr. Raj Naresh was found lying unconscious inside. His colleagues brought him out, administered CPR, and attempted emergency treatment, but it was too late," he said.