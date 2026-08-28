Medinipur Residence Of Rajnarayan Basu, Aurobindo Ghosh In Dilapidated Condition
This house served as a venue for freedom movement meetings during the British era and coordination of activities for secret revolutionary societies, reports Sunil Das.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Medinipur A house with memories of Bengal Renaissance scholar Rajnarayan Basu and his grandson, philosopher-revolutionary Rishi Aurobindo Ghosh, has fallen into a dilapidated state following an unresolved legal dispute between a school and a college.
Following the change of government in West Bengal, the families of these social reformers and academicians have appealed to the government for the house's preservation, its declaration as a heritage site, and for it to be opened to future generations.
Situated next to the Collegiate School under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, in Midnapore, known as the epicentre of Indian independence movement, stands this dilapidated, weed-choked house. Rajnarayan Basu once lived in this house and marriage of Rishi Aurobindo's mother took place here.
Historical records reveal that during the British era, this house served as a venue for numerous meetings related to the freedom movement, including the coordination of activities for secret revolutionary societies. The house holds immense significance in the context of the nation's independence.
However, a tug-of-war between the Collegiate School and Midnapore College has left this historic house on the verge of collapse. Midnapore College claims the property as the principal's quarters, a residence used by successive principals over the years. On the other hand, the Collegiate School asserts that the house, linked to the legacy of Rajnarayan Basu, is allocated for their use.
The dispute between the college and the school eventually escalated into litigation. Consequently, this hallowed premises remain sealed off. The case was not resolved during the tenure of the previous Trinamool Congress government as the matter was sub judice, even the then District Magistrate was unable to intervene. Now, with the change of government, the two families see a glimmer of hope.
History of the House
In 1840–41, the government provided a grant to construct a new masonry building and a headmaster's residence for the then-Midnapore School (later known as the District and Collegiate School). This historic residence was located within the school premises, featuring a direct access route to the school through the compound wall. Rajnarayan Basu joined the school as headmaster in February 1851. He began living in this residence with his family.
His eldest daughter, Swarnalata Devi (mother of Rishi Aurobindo), was married from this very house in 1861. Furthermore, the operations of a society (Gupta Samiti), formed to carry out revolutionary activities for India's freedom movement were conducted from this location.
Bengali Writer, Reformer Rajnarayan Basu
Rajnarayan Basu was contemporary of Maharshi Debendranath Tagore and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. He was born on September 7, 1826, into the Basu family of Boral village in the then-undivided 24 Parganas district. His father, Nandakishore, was a devoted follower of Raja Ram Mohan Roy and had even served as his personal secretary.
Due to Raja Ram Mohan Roy's frequent visits to the Basu family in Boral and his own brief stint at Ram Mohan's school, Rajnarayan was influenced by the modern ideas of the great scholar.
After moving to Kolkata, Rajnarayan studied English language and literature, first at Hare School and later at Hindu Colleg, where he earned higher scholarships as a brilliant student. Rajnarayan Basu also actively participated in the Hindu Mela, established by Nabagopal Mitra, to foster a sense of national identity and patriotism.
Maharshi Debendranath's sons, including Rabindranath Tagore, also participated there. As an eloquent speaker, Rajnarayan succeeded in inspiring many in the audience with a spirit of nationalism. He was a staunch supporter of the patriotic zeal and the cause of widow remarriage championed by another illustrious figure of Midnapore district, Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.
In 1843, Rajnarayan married Prasannamayi Devi. However, following his wife's death a few years later, he married the daughter of Abhaycharan Dutta of Midnapore in 1847. Rajnarayan's eldest daughter, Swarnalata Devi, was a learned and accomplished woman who excelled in writing stories and plays. In 1866, due to ill health, Rajnarayan was compelled to retire from his position as headmaster in Midnapore and relocate to Kolkata.
Yet, the seeds of education and patriotism he had sown among countless students and ordinary people left an indelible impact across the entire region of Bengal. His erudition, deep religiosity, spirited patriotism, and tireless efforts to inspire nationalism earned him the titles of 'Rishi' (Sage) and the 'Grandfather of Nationalism.' In his later years, he built a house in Deoghar and resided there. He passed away on September 18, 1899.
Nationalist, Yogi, Poet Aurobindo Ghosh
Rishi Aurobindo Ghosh was the son of Swarnalata Devi, the eldest daughter of Rajnarayan Basu. He was born in Kolkata in 1872. His father was Krishnadhan Ghosh hailed from an aristocratic family in a village in Konnagar of Hooghly district that had produced notable leaders of religious and social movements.
After completing his schooling at a local institution, Krishnadhan passed the entrance examination of the University of Calcutta. Subsequently, he enrolled at Calcutta Medical College. At the age of 19, while still a medical student, he married Swarnalata Devi, the eldest daughter of Rajnarayan Basu. Sri Aurobindo was Krishnadhan's third child; his two brothers were Binaybhushan and Manmohan. 'Aurobindo' means 'lotus' and it was an uncommon name at the time. Krishnadhan didn't have the slightest inkling that, in esoteric philosophy, 'Aurobindo' signifies 'Divine Consciousness.'
Demands Galore For Due Recognition To This House
Rahul Ghosh, a member of the current generation of Rajnarayan Basu and Aurobindo Ghosh family, said, "The government must accord due recognition to this house, which is steeped in history. The building has fallen into a dilapidated state due to the ongoing litigation between the school and the college; it is overgrown with weeds, and the precious memories associated with it are being lost to neglect".
The Ghosh family has urged the government and the administration to bring both parties to the negotiating table to resolve the dispute and arrange for the house's preservation. Steps must be taken to declare it a heritage site and open it to tourism, Rahul said adding that preserving this house will ensure it remains a piece of living history for future generations.
Another family member, Sagarika Ghosh, said while Rajnarayan Basu's 200th birth anniversary is being celebrated with various events, his own residence lies in a state of utter neglect. "I believe these tributes will only be truly meaningful if the residence undergoes proper renovation and preservation and is declared a heritage site. We appeal to the new government to take proactive measures to save this residence for the new generation," she said.
Aparnita Bhattacharya, Associate Professor in the Department of History at Midnapore College, said that the historic residence of Rajnarayan Basu and Aurobindo Ghosh is currently dilapidated and covered with debris. A legal dispute between the school and the college regarding possession of the property has resulted in the house remaining sealed. The activities of the 'Gupta Samiti' in Kolkata and the 'Uttar Samiti' in Midnapore were quite similar, and this very house served as the hub for such operations, she said.
"The government must mediate between the school and college authorities to resolve the impasse and reopen the building. Simultaneously, this historic house should be declared a heritage site. The government should also take the initiative to preserve the personal belongings used by Rajnarayan Basu and Rishi Aurobindo, dating back over 180 years, and establish a museum," Aparnita said.
Speaking on this matter, Asit Panda, principal of Midnapore College, said, "The issue is currently sub judice so it is not possible to make any comments. I will only say that college principals have resided in Rajnarayan Basu's house for a long time which is why the building is known as the 'Principal's Quarters.' We demand that the building be handed over to us."
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