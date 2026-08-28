ETV Bharat / state

Medinipur Residence Of Rajnarayan Basu, Aurobindo Ghosh In Dilapidated Condition

Medinipur A house with memories of Bengal Renaissance scholar Rajnarayan Basu and his grandson, philosopher-revolutionary Rishi Aurobindo Ghosh, has fallen into a dilapidated state following an unresolved legal dispute between a school and a college.

Following the change of government in West Bengal, the families of these social reformers and academicians have appealed to the government for the house's preservation, its declaration as a heritage site, and for it to be opened to future generations.

Situated next to the Collegiate School under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, in Midnapore, known as the epicentre of Indian independence movement, stands this dilapidated, weed-choked house. Rajnarayan Basu once lived in this house and marriage of Rishi Aurobindo's mother took place here.

Historical records reveal that during the British era, this house served as a venue for numerous meetings related to the freedom movement, including the coordination of activities for secret revolutionary societies. The house holds immense significance in the context of the nation's independence.

However, a tug-of-war between the Collegiate School and Midnapore College has left this historic house on the verge of collapse. Midnapore College claims the property as the principal's quarters, a residence used by successive principals over the years. On the other hand, the Collegiate School asserts that the house, linked to the legacy of Rajnarayan Basu, is allocated for their use.

The dispute between the college and the school eventually escalated into litigation. Consequently, this hallowed premises remain sealed off. The case was not resolved during the tenure of the previous Trinamool Congress government as the matter was sub judice, even the then District Magistrate was unable to intervene. Now, with the change of government, the two families see a glimmer of hope.

History of the House

In 1840–41, the government provided a grant to construct a new masonry building and a headmaster's residence for the then-Midnapore School (later known as the District and Collegiate School). This historic residence was located within the school premises, featuring a direct access route to the school through the compound wall. Rajnarayan Basu joined the school as headmaster in February 1851. He began living in this residence with his family.

His eldest daughter, Swarnalata Devi (mother of Rishi Aurobindo), was married from this very house in 1861. Furthermore, the operations of a society (Gupta Samiti), formed to carry out revolutionary activities for India's freedom movement were conducted from this location.

Bengali Writer, Reformer Rajnarayan Basu

Rajnarayan Basu was contemporary of Maharshi Debendranath Tagore and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. He was born on September 7, 1826, into the Basu family of Boral village in the then-undivided 24 Parganas district. His father, Nandakishore, was a devoted follower of Raja Ram Mohan Roy and had even served as his personal secretary.

Due to Raja Ram Mohan Roy's frequent visits to the Basu family in Boral and his own brief stint at Ram Mohan's school, Rajnarayan was influenced by the modern ideas of the great scholar.

After moving to Kolkata, Rajnarayan studied English language and literature, first at Hare School and later at Hindu Colleg, where he earned higher scholarships as a brilliant student. Rajnarayan Basu also actively participated in the Hindu Mela, established by Nabagopal Mitra, to foster a sense of national identity and patriotism.