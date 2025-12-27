Reservation Row Deepens: Open Merit Aspirants To Stage Sit-In In Kashmir
The open merit aspirants have announced that they will stage a sit-in against the National Conference government in Srinagar from Sunday.
Srinagar: Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi announced that he will be joining open merit aspirants in Srinagar on Sunday to press for the rationalisation of the reservation policy in the union territory.
This comes a year after the open merit students, alongside Ruhullah, held a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar in December 2024.
Mehdi urged the government to engage with all stakeholders and resolve the reservation issue in a fair and transparent manner.
“Despite assurances, no concrete steps have been taken so far,” said the office of Ruhullah. “To uphold these commitments and stand for justice, Hon’ble MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi will once again stand with the Open Merit students tomorrow, reiterating the demand for meaningful dialogue and an equitable resolution.”
The sit-in has been scheduled in Srinagar’s Polo Park in Poloview at 10:30 am, said the Open Merit Student Association.
“This sit-in is being held to raise long-pending and legitimate concerns related to fair and rational reservation in a law-abiding, peaceful, and dignified manner. There will be no sloganeering, no provocation, and no indiscipline,” it said.
The association urged participants to maintain discipline, decorum and unity throughout the programme.
This skewed reservation policy has trimmed the Open Merit share in jobs and seats, which comprises 70 per cent population in Jammu and Kashmir. The new policy came into being after the central government expanded quotas to accommodate reserved groups in 2024.
The National Conference government, following its poll promise in 2024 J&K Legislative Assembly has okayed a ministerial panel report for ‘rationalising’ the reservation policy on December 3.
The file has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his approval, as the UT rules mandate Lok Bhawan approval for cabinet decisions.
Education Minister Sakina Itoo, who was leading the cabinet panel on reservation, said that the government has completed its role and the file is pending with LG Sinha.
“If they need to protest, they should protest at the LG’s office. Ironically, they find it inconvenient to protest there,” she added.
Ruhullah extended an invitation to ministers and legislators to join the protest if the file is with the Lok Bhawan.
“If the file is with the LG and the government fails to engage the students, I will protest outside the LG office,” he said.
While the government has maintained secrecy over granular details of the cabinet subcommittee report, unofficially, they have recommended increasing the seat and job share of open merit to 50 per cent. On the expected lines, the move has enraged Residents of Backwards Areas (RBA) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) as the amendment has been done by deducting quota percentage for their segment.