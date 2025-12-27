ETV Bharat / state

Reservation Row Deepens: Open Merit Aspirants To Stage Sit-In In Kashmir

File photo of Open Merit student protest outside the residence of CM Omar Abdullah in Srinagar last year. ( ETV Bharat )

Moazum Mohammad

Srinagar: Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi announced that he will be joining open merit aspirants in Srinagar on Sunday to press for the rationalisation of the reservation policy in the union territory.

The open merit aspirants have announced that they will stage a sit-in against the National Conference government in Srinagar from Sunday.

This comes a year after the open merit students, alongside Ruhullah, held a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar in December 2024.

Mehdi urged the government to engage with all stakeholders and resolve the reservation issue in a fair and transparent manner.

“Despite assurances, no concrete steps have been taken so far,” said the office of Ruhullah. “To uphold these commitments and stand for justice, Hon’ble MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi will once again stand with the Open Merit students tomorrow, reiterating the demand for meaningful dialogue and an equitable resolution.”

The sit-in has been scheduled in Srinagar’s Polo Park in Poloview at 10:30 am, said the Open Merit Student Association.

“This sit-in is being held to raise long-pending and legitimate concerns related to fair and rational reservation in a law-abiding, peaceful, and dignified manner. There will be no sloganeering, no provocation, and no indiscipline,” it said.

The association urged participants to maintain discipline, decorum and unity throughout the programme.