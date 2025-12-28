ETV Bharat / state

Reservation Protest: Farooq Abdullah Says Won't Allow Leaders To Create Chaos

Abdullah’s remarks were in contravention to his party’s chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq, who denied elected government's role in the clamp down.

His remarks came in reaction to the protests against reservation policy which was announced by the NC’s disgruntled Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. The protest, however, was scuttled as Ruhullah and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Parra, and Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, claimed they were put under house arrest. However, the administration didn't issue any statement in response to these allegations.

Speaking to reporters in the tourist resort Pahalgam, Abdullah said that leaders must clarify what they want. “Whatever we could do (on reservation), we are doing. But I think they don't like it that the state is moving towards progress. They want chaos, we won't allow that,” he said.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the government will not allow leaders, who want to derail the elected government's efforts for development, to create chaos.

Taking to his X handle, Sadiq posted, "How was it acceptable for the very same people to march up to the gates of the Chief Minister’s residence to protest this issue earlier yet today, when students seek to a peaceful protest because a Cabinet decision is pending with Raj Bhavan, the authorities suddenly clamps down and stamps out dissent? Let’s be clear: we did not stop students from exercising their legitimate democratic right to protest when the anger was directed towards the elected government. And we will not abandon them now simply because their peaceful protest is directed at Lok Bhavan."

Sadiq also said that unnecessary crackdown on student leaders and reports of arrests are deeply troubling. Such actions are not only ill-conceived but also unjustified. “In a democracy, peaceful sit-ins and the free exchange of ideas are legitimate and protected forms of expression. Students should not be silenced. We reiterate our commitment to safeguarding their democratic rights,” he said.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the administration for “arresting” students and leaders before the protest. “Ruhullah Sahab, Iltija and Waheed were arrested. We condemn it. The administration must not choke youth from protesting for their rights,” Mehbooba said.

Kashmir's chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condemned the house detention of leaders and activists. “The default response of those in authority to every issue in or about Kashmir is-use of force. Even if it is a peaceful sit-in by anxious students protesting a lopsided reservation policy jeopardising their future, demanding justice,” Mirwaiz posted on X.

Reservation has become a contentious issue in Kashmir where students and activists demand its rationalisation. However the elected government led by Omar Abdullah said they had submitted the sub committee report for rationalisation of the reservation to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is yet to approve it.

“This is a very important concern of people that needs redressal without delay not reprisal, before it blows up. The elected government has a responsibility to fulfil in this matter,” Mirwaiz added.