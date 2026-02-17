ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet Reserves 3% State Government Jobs For Tea Tribes, Adivasi Communities

Guwahati: The Assam Government, in a significant expansion of affirmative action, on Tuesday approved a three per cent reservation for Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities in Class I and Class II state government jobs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held at the Assam Assembly complex under his chairmanship.

Two of the most marginalised communities in the State, the Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities, will now get reservation benefits in higher-level government services, in addition to the existing quota in Class III and Class IV posts. Sarma told reporters here that the decision reflects the government's intent to ensure greater representation of Tea Tribes and Adivasi youth in policy-making and administrative roles.

The community has historically remained underrepresented in senior government positions despite its substantial contribution to Assam's economy, particularly through the tea industry. The Cabinet noted that extending reservations to Class I and II posts would open new avenues for educated youth from Tea Tribes and Adivasi backgrounds, encourage higher education, and help address long-standing social and economic disparities.

Apart from the reservation decision, the Cabinet also approved the Vote-on-Account Budget statement to be placed before the Assam Legislative Assembly for the initial months of the 2026–27 financial year.