Resentment In BJP, Last-Minute Mandates Mark Jammu Kashmir Bypoll Battle

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: A total of 33 candidates filed their nomination papers for bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, with 13 entering the contest in Nagrota and 20 for the Budgam Assembly seat.

On Monday, the last day of filing of nominations, the candidates of different political parties and independents, along with their supporters, were seen making a beeline at the office of the returning officers to submit their papers on time.

The scrutiny of these nomination papers will be done on Wednesday (October 22), whereas Friday (October 24) is the last date for withdrawal of papers.

Both the Nagrota and Budgam constituencies have acquired great importance during these bypolls, as no candidate has a clear edge over others due to multiple factors.

In Nagrota, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has reposed trust in Devyani Rana, daughter of its late leader Devender Singh Rana, who had won this seat with a record margin in 2024, but after his death on October 31 last year, it became vacant.