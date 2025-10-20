Resentment In BJP, Last-Minute Mandates Mark Jammu Kashmir Bypoll Battle
A total of 33 candidates filed nominations for the upcoming bypolls in Nagrota and Budgam amid party dissent and shifting alliances.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 20, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: A total of 33 candidates filed their nomination papers for bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, with 13 entering the contest in Nagrota and 20 for the Budgam Assembly seat.
On Monday, the last day of filing of nominations, the candidates of different political parties and independents, along with their supporters, were seen making a beeline at the office of the returning officers to submit their papers on time.
The scrutiny of these nomination papers will be done on Wednesday (October 22), whereas Friday (October 24) is the last date for withdrawal of papers.
Both the Nagrota and Budgam constituencies have acquired great importance during these bypolls, as no candidate has a clear edge over others due to multiple factors.
In Nagrota, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has reposed trust in Devyani Rana, daughter of its late leader Devender Singh Rana, who had won this seat with a record margin in 2024, but after his death on October 31 last year, it became vacant.
Devyani’s candidature has not gone down well with several party leaders, including Nand Kishore Sharma, brother of MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and Anil Sharma, chairman of the J&K Panchayat Conference, both of whom were expecting the ticket. This has increased the resentment against the party’s decision despite J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma and other leaders visiting Nand Kishore’s home to pacify him and his supporters.
Similarly, the ruling National Conference (NC) has given a last-minute mandate to incumbent District Development Councillor (DDC) from Dansal Shamim Begum, who also submitted her papers today.
The Nagrota constituency has a significant Muslim voter base that traditionally supported Devender Singh Rana, both during his time in the NC and later in the BJP. However, with Shamim Begum now in the fray, Devyani faces a tough challenge in regaining that support.
Another key factor is Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (India), who has been eyeing the seat since it fell vacant. He had hoped for support from the NC and Congress, but his decision to field candidates against Congress nominees in Udhampur and Ramnagar during the 2024 elections has worked against him.
Congress, on the other hand, didn't field its candidate and announced support for NC's candidate. The decision was taken this morning after a few probable candidates refused to contest the Nagrota seat.
On the Budgam seat, the ruling NC has fielded Aga Syed Mehmood as its candidate. He is facing tough competition, as his party colleague and Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who enjoys great support in this area, continues to remain disgruntled due to his issues with the party high command on reservation policy.
