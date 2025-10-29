ETV Bharat / state

Researchers Spot Rare Lizard Species In Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve

Tirupati: The Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve, a region known for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, has yielded a rare lizard species named Hemiphyllodactylus Venkatadri SP.NOV by scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said the discovery was made by a team of researchers in the Srigandham garden near Tirumala. The new species belongs to the Hemiphyllodactylus genus, which includes small, slender geckos known for their nocturnal habits and ability to adapt to forest environments.

The latest finding adds to the growing list of reptiles found in the Seshachalam hills. "Another species from the genus Hemiphyllodactylus Araku Yensis has been found in Andhra Pradesh. However, H Venkatadri SP.NOV shows clear genetic and morphological differences from its relatives in the southern peninsula," Banerjee explained.