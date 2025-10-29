Researchers Spot Rare Lizard Species In Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve
Named Hemiphyllodactylus Venkatadri SP.NOV by ZSI scientists, the species belongs to the Hemiphyllodactylus genus, known for its nocturnal habits and easy adaptation to forest environments.
October 29, 2025
Tirupati: The Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve, a region known for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, has yielded a rare lizard species named Hemiphyllodactylus Venkatadri SP.NOV by scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).
ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said the discovery was made by a team of researchers in the Srigandham garden near Tirumala. The new species belongs to the Hemiphyllodactylus genus, which includes small, slender geckos known for their nocturnal habits and ability to adapt to forest environments.
The latest finding adds to the growing list of reptiles found in the Seshachalam hills. "Another species from the genus Hemiphyllodactylus Araku Yensis has been found in Andhra Pradesh. However, H Venkatadri SP.NOV shows clear genetic and morphological differences from its relatives in the southern peninsula," Banerjee explained.
A detailed genetic analysis revealed that the new species possesses distinct organ structures and unique molecular markers, setting it apart from other geckos found in the region. The researchers emphasised that the discovery underlines the ecological importance of the Seshachalam range, which continues to yield new and rare forms of life despite ongoing anthropological pressure on its habitat.
The research paper, describing the species and its characteristics, was published in the international journal 'Herpetozoa', which specialises in herpetological studies.
Experts say such findings reinforce the need for conservation and protection of fragile ecosystems like the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve. The discovery of Hemiphyllodactylus Venkatadri SP.NOV not only highlights India's rich biodiversity but also a reminder of the scientific value hidden in the forested landscapes.
