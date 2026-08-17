ETV Bharat / state

Researchers Achieve Breakthrough In Revival Of Kashmir's Vulnerable Himalayan Snow Trout

Himalayan snow trout at the Faculty of Fisheries of SKUAST-K in Ganderbal ( ETV Bharat )

A view of the Faculty of Fisheries of SKUAST-K in Ganderbal (ETV Bharat)

Dean Faculty of Fisheries Dr Feroz Ahmed Butt, who leads the project at the Faculty of Fisheries in Ganderbal, told ETV Bharat that success has been achieved in breeding trout brood stock under controlled conditions using an excellent hormonal protocol. He termed it an important development amidst the increasing threats of pollution in water bodies, construction activities, mining and climate change.

The breakthrough by the Fish Genetics and Biotechnology in the Department of Fisheries of SKUAST-K in the breeding of the valley's indigenous cold water fish (Schizothorax plagiostomus), is being closely watched by experts. The captive breeding of the snow trout, which once abounded in river Jhelum and Dal Lake, will pave the way for the restoration and conservation of this rare fish in the water bodies.

Srinagar: In a significant development for the pisciculture sector in Kashmir, researchers at the Sher Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) have successfully standardised the breeding and larval rearing protocol of the vulnerable Himalayan snow trout.

Dr Butt said that the snow trout breeds in clean glacial waters adding human interference has had a negative impact on their production. As a result, the production of Kashmiri fish in lakes and rivers has decreased immensely.

Himalayan snow trout at the Faculty of Fisheries of SKUAST-K in Ganderbal (ETV Bharat)

The successful breeding of the Himalayan trout gains significance in view of the recent fish kills in several parts of Kashmir, including Qazigund, Anantnag, Verinag and Ganderbal that have raised concerns about the need to conserve local freshwater fish species.

Himalayan snow trout requires specific habitats for optimal reproduction and the limited availability of adult brood stock during the natural spawning season in Jhelum has been a challenge. Dr Butt said that they have been able to produce about 10,000 eggs of the indigenous fish. “When we release this batch into the river, it is expected that in the near future, encouraging results will be seen regarding the production and reproduction of this particular fish,” he said.

Himalayan snow trout at the Faculty of Fisheries of SKUAST-K in Ganderbal (ETV Bharat)

Dr Adil Hussain Manglo, a member of the research team, said that before conducting research on the breeding of the snow trout, water samples were taken from reservoirs where it is found in small numbers.

“Keeping this in mind, we have set the breeding standards for this rare fish, which will help us in increasing the production of Kashmiri fish in the future,” Manglo said.

Himalayan snow trout at the Faculty of Fisheries of SKUAST-K in Ganderbal (ETV Bharat)

Fellow researchers said that the captive breeding of the snow trout can help in conservation, breeding, and stock increase.

At present, common carp, which is locally called Punjabi fish, is able to reproduce better, as a result of which carp is seen dominating over the indigenous Kashmiri fish. The captive breeding of the snow trout under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program is expected to facilitate the remote restoration programs of aquatic life in the future, especially of rare fish.