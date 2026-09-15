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Research Documents First Deaths Due To Caspian Cobra Bite In India From Himachal's Chamba

Dr Omesh Bharti and his team published a research paper on the first deaths due to Caspian cobra bite. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: A research report has documented the first deaths due to the bite of the Caspian cobra from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba.

The deaths which took place in 2020 and 2021 were reported due to the sting of the Caspian cobra which is known as Naja Oxiana, and have been documented for the first time. While two people have died, two others however survived from the sting of a deadly poisonous snake.

Although the Caspian cobra is found in Central Asia, the presence of this deadly cobra in Chamba district of Himachal was confirmed earlier.

Experts have however said that what was worrying was that the anti-snake venom available in India cannot completely "neutralize the venom" of the Caspian Cobra.

A research paper has been published in a prestigious international journal over the deaths by Dr Omesh Bharti and his team. The research paper was prepared in July 2026 and submitted to the journal and was accepted on 18 August 2026. The research on two deaths has been published in the international journal Epidemiology International, Volume-11.

Dr Bharti from Kangra district of Himachal was earlier awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India for finding the cheapest way to prevent rabies.

The cases of deaths have been registered under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR's) snake bite research project. Dr Bharti says that the deaths were reported during the Indian Council of Medical Research project.