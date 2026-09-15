Research Documents First Deaths Due To Caspian Cobra Bite In India From Himachal's Chamba
Two deaths have been reported from Himachal's Chamba due to Caspian Cobra bite, reports Rajneesh Sharma.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Shimla: A research report has documented the first deaths due to the bite of the Caspian cobra from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba.
The deaths which took place in 2020 and 2021 were reported due to the sting of the Caspian cobra which is known as Naja Oxiana, and have been documented for the first time. While two people have died, two others however survived from the sting of a deadly poisonous snake.
Although the Caspian cobra is found in Central Asia, the presence of this deadly cobra in Chamba district of Himachal was confirmed earlier.
Experts have however said that what was worrying was that the anti-snake venom available in India cannot completely "neutralize the venom" of the Caspian Cobra.
A research paper has been published in a prestigious international journal over the deaths by Dr Omesh Bharti and his team. The research paper was prepared in July 2026 and submitted to the journal and was accepted on 18 August 2026. The research on two deaths has been published in the international journal Epidemiology International, Volume-11.
Dr Bharti from Kangra district of Himachal was earlier awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India for finding the cheapest way to prevent rabies.
The cases of deaths have been registered under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR's) snake bite research project. Dr Bharti says that the deaths were reported during the Indian Council of Medical Research project.
Along with many other states of the country, deaths due to snakebites in Himachal have been declared as notifiable diseases with ICMR approving the research on snakebite deaths. The research is being done for the first time in the country.
According to the research report, the first case of death due to the bite of a Caspian cobra was reported from Ullansa village in Bharmaur area of Chamba district.
Earlier on July 6, 2020, a 40-year-old man went to carry out spraying in his garden, in the village located at an altitude of 5577 feet above sea level. His foot fell on a Caspian cobra and the snake stung his leg twice. In a short while, the person started having difficulty breathing. The relatives took him to the veterinarian, but the condition of the man affected by the snakebite continued to deteriorate. Later, on the third day, he was taken to Civil Hospital in Bharmaur, Chamba, where the doctors declared him dead.
The second case was reported in Bhanjradu village of Tisa in Chamba district. The village is located at an altitude of 1757 meters above sea level and on July 7, 2021, a 62-year-old man was leaving home and going to work when suddenly his foot ran over a Caspian cobra. The cobra bit the man's left leg and while being taken to the hospital the victim fell unconscious within half an hour. The doctors declared him dead after examination at Teesa Civil Hospital in Chamba.
In the post-mortem, two teeth marks were found on the leg of the person. Doctors attributed the death to the neurotoxic effects of the poison.
The research report also mentions two such cases of people who are still alive after being bitten by the poisonous snake. It was found that these people resorted to use of herbal remedies available at the local level. The research revealed that one of them used a local herb called Mirchadi, whose botanical name is Pergulariademia. However, researchers have emphasized the need for scientific studies on the use of this plant.
It has been recorded in the research paper that a 25-year-old youth was also bitten by a cobra while rescuing a snake. However, that Caspian cobra was one foot long, but within 15 minutes of its bite, the young man became unconscious. The snake bit his right thumb and index finger. Similarly, twenty years ago, a snake healer whose age was 45 years, was also bitten by a cobra.
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