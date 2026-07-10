ETV Bharat / state

Rescue Operations Continue Even 48 Hours After Moshi Building Collapse

Rescue operations continue 48 hours after Moshi building collapse. Relatives are angered at the slow pace of work and have demanded more machinery should be deployed to help remove debris. ( ETV Bharat )

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rescue operations are still underway, even after nearly 48 hours since the building collapse at the 'Waste-to-Energy' project in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Brigade personnel and the police are working to try and remove all the debris on a war footing, in order to locate the employees trapped under the debris.

The Incident

On June 8, during a heavy spell of incessant rains, a mountain of garbage and debris fell over this Moshi building, where the workers reside. This building suffered a ‘cantilever collapse’ as garbage from the landfill collapsed on the side of the building. Till now, 14 people have been rescued, and efforts are on to pull out the others. Rescue operations began immediately.

Relatives Angered

Relatives of those buried below the debris have now become angry with the authorities. One lady told ETV Bharat that she has been standing there for the last two days. There are relatives of all families willing to come to give a helping hand, but the authorities have stopped them. She, however, complained that the officials are giving them no information.

"Their machines are only removing debris at another spot, while our relatives are buried under the humongous pile of garbage. They need to go to that spot and help retrieve our family members who have been down there for over 48 hours," she said.

"Our male relatives are waiting outside, waiting to come in and help remove the pile to try and rescue, but they are not being allowed. We also want to cooperate with the government authorities and are not insisting on getting them, but they are not forthcoming with any information. Another issue is why they had stopped rescue work from 2:45 AM to 6:00 AM? Nobody wants to listen to us," she added.