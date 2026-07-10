Rescue Operations Continue Even 48 Hours After Moshi Building Collapse
The heavy machinery used to clear the massive debris pile keeps overheating, necessitating intervals to cool it down at interim periods.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rescue operations are still underway, even after nearly 48 hours since the building collapse at the 'Waste-to-Energy' project in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Brigade personnel and the police are working to try and remove all the debris on a war footing, in order to locate the employees trapped under the debris.
The Incident
On June 8, during a heavy spell of incessant rains, a mountain of garbage and debris fell over this Moshi building, where the workers reside. This building suffered a ‘cantilever collapse’ as garbage from the landfill collapsed on the side of the building. Till now, 14 people have been rescued, and efforts are on to pull out the others. Rescue operations began immediately.
Relatives Angered
Relatives of those buried below the debris have now become angry with the authorities. One lady told ETV Bharat that she has been standing there for the last two days. There are relatives of all families willing to come to give a helping hand, but the authorities have stopped them. She, however, complained that the officials are giving them no information.
"Their machines are only removing debris at another spot, while our relatives are buried under the humongous pile of garbage. They need to go to that spot and help retrieve our family members who have been down there for over 48 hours," she said.
"Our male relatives are waiting outside, waiting to come in and help remove the pile to try and rescue, but they are not being allowed. We also want to cooperate with the government authorities and are not insisting on getting them, but they are not forthcoming with any information. Another issue is why they had stopped rescue work from 2:45 AM to 6:00 AM? Nobody wants to listen to us," she added.
Another man, whose three relatives are trapped inside the debris, has blamed PCMC and alleged that not a single official has paid a visit till now. He also said there is a possibility that several who are trapped could be near the main entrance of the collapsed building, and instead they are wasting time looking in other places.
"This isn't a natural disaster, it is man-made. Those people who were rescued told us, and also the rescuers, that those people who are still stuck under the debris are all near the canteen side. Nobody from this JCB company, PCMC or other officials is willing to listen to us. They should be trying to locate our relatives who are trapped near the main entrance of the collapsed building and not waste time trying elsewhere," said one relative.
The family members have urged authorities to attempt to establish contact with the trapped employees by using special cameras or other technical equipment, noting that this would make it easier to pinpoint their exact location.
PCMC Constraint
A special officer from PCMC has issued a clarification regarding these allegations. He explained that the rescue operation at the site is proceeding under complex technical conditions.
The heavy machinery used to clear the massive debris pile keeps overheating, necessitating frequent pauses to allow the equipment to cool down. He also clarified that essential technical maintenance and oil refilling procedures must be carried out periodically.
According to the officials, if the machinery overheats, there is a serious risk of the debris catching fire. Given such a situation, any problem could further complicate the rescue efforts, and hence the search operation is being conducted with extreme caution and meticulous planning to avoid any risks.