ETV Bharat / state

Rescue Operation Underway After Landslide At Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur Mine; One Body Recovered

Sirmaur: A rescue operation is underway after a massive landslide at a mine in Bagandhar in the Kamrau tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district buried several people under debris. The body of one of the three persons believed to have been trapped has been recovered, while two others, reportedly of Nepali origin, are still feared buried.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Badwas.

The administration, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local residents have been jointly carrying out relief and rescue operations since the incident.

According to officials, large rocks and debris suddenly came down from the hillside at the Bagandhar mine on Tuesday evening. Two dumpers and an L&T machine operating at the mine were caught in the landslide.