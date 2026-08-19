Rescue Operation Underway After Landslide At Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur Mine; One Body Recovered
The administration, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local residents have been jointly carrying out relief and rescue operations since the incident.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Sirmaur: A rescue operation is underway after a massive landslide at a mine in Bagandhar in the Kamrau tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district buried several people under debris. The body of one of the three persons believed to have been trapped has been recovered, while two others, reportedly of Nepali origin, are still feared buried.
The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Badwas.
The administration, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local residents have been jointly carrying out relief and rescue operations since the incident.
According to officials, large rocks and debris suddenly came down from the hillside at the Bagandhar mine on Tuesday evening. Two dumpers and an L&T machine operating at the mine were caught in the landslide.
Three persons, including the drivers, were reportedly present in the dumpers when the incident occurred. Soon after receiving information about the accident, administrative and police teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Rescue teams have been using heavy machinery as well as manual methods to clear the debris and reach those trapped underneath.
“The rescue operation is continuing. The body of one driver has been recovered from the debris, while efforts are underway to locate two other missing persons. The operation will continue until the search for the missing persons is completed,” said Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma.
District Mining Officer Sarit Chandra said an investigation would be conducted to determine the circumstances that led to the accident and establish its exact cause.
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