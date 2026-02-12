ETV Bharat / state

Bear Captured In Late-Night Rescue Operation, Released Safely Into Forest In Janakpur

Under the leadership of Kunwarpur In-Charge Forest Range Officer Vikas Nikunj, the forest team strategically installed a cage in the area where the bear had been frequently sighted. The operation was carried out with caution, patience and coordinated efforts. The team successfully trapped a healthy young male bear in the cage.

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (Chhattisgarh): A young male bear that had been repeatedly spotted in Janakpur under the Manendragarh Forest Division was safely captured in a late-night rescue operation on February 11 and later released into a secure forest area. The bear was last seen in the backyard of local resident Ankur Pratap Singh. The forest department launched a special rescue operation on Wednesday night and safely captured the bear.

After the capture, a formal panchnama was prepared, and the bear was transported in a government vehicle to a secure forest area far from the village. It was then released safely into its natural habitat.

Officials confirmed that no human injury, livestock loss or property damage was reported during the entire operation. BFO Patawahi Rajendra Paraste, Range Assistant Masoura Pradeep Dubey, Forest Guard Gajadhar Singh and other forest personnel played an active role in the operation.

The Forest Department has appealed to villagers not to panic or take risks if wild animals are spotted, and to immediately inform the department to ensure timely and safe action.

“A frequent movement of a bear had been reported near Ankur Singh’s residence in Nagar Panchayat Janakpur under the Kunwarpur range for the past few days. After receiving information, the forest team conducted a night rescue operation. The bear has been safely captured and released into the jungle,” said Vikas Nikunj, Assistant Conservator of Forests and In-Charge Forest Range Officer, Kunwarpur.