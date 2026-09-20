ETV Bharat / state

Rescue Of Large Number Of Poisonous Snakes From Dehradun Outskirts Raises Fears Of Fatalities

Dehradun: The threat of snake bites that could turn fatal has increased in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, after a large number of poisonous reptiles were rescued from the outskirts of the city.

According to the records of the Forest Department, a total of 542 snakes were rescued from January to September 13, 2026 in the Dehradun Forest Division. This put their numbers to an average of more than two snakes rescued per day in a period of about eight months.

As per the data, a total of 112 poisonous snakes were rescued with most of them (62) Cobra snakes. The other species that were rescued were 41 Common Krait, six Sindh Krait, two Russell Viper and one King Cobra. As per the data, about 21 percent of the total 542 snakes rescued were poisonous ones.

Data suggests that poisonous snakes have become a threat for people living in the outskirts of Dehradun while the presence of such species in the main city has reduced.

As per the data of the forest department, the highest number of rescued snakes were rat snakes. A total of 230 rat snakes were rescued, which is about 42 percent of the total figure. The number of water snakes was 109 while 59 Trinket Snakes, 18 Buff Striped Keel Back, eight Python and four Cat Snakes were also rescued

Officials have said that poisonous snakes are found in the outskirts of the city, including in the areas behind Balawala, Mothrowala, Badhowala, Nathuwala and FRI of Dehradun. The reason that they have cited is the rapid pace of construction in these areas with many places lying close to forests and rivers.