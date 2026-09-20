Rescue Of Large Number Of Poisonous Snakes From Dehradun Outskirts Raises Fears Of Fatalities
Among 542 snakes rescued in Dehradun Forest Division in last eight months, poisonous snakes have been mostly spotted in outskirts, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Dehradun: The threat of snake bites that could turn fatal has increased in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, after a large number of poisonous reptiles were rescued from the outskirts of the city.
According to the records of the Forest Department, a total of 542 snakes were rescued from January to September 13, 2026 in the Dehradun Forest Division. This put their numbers to an average of more than two snakes rescued per day in a period of about eight months.
As per the data, a total of 112 poisonous snakes were rescued with most of them (62) Cobra snakes. The other species that were rescued were 41 Common Krait, six Sindh Krait, two Russell Viper and one King Cobra. As per the data, about 21 percent of the total 542 snakes rescued were poisonous ones.
Data suggests that poisonous snakes have become a threat for people living in the outskirts of Dehradun while the presence of such species in the main city has reduced.
As per the data of the forest department, the highest number of rescued snakes were rat snakes. A total of 230 rat snakes were rescued, which is about 42 percent of the total figure. The number of water snakes was 109 while 59 Trinket Snakes, 18 Buff Striped Keel Back, eight Python and four Cat Snakes were also rescued
Officials have said that poisonous snakes are found in the outskirts of the city, including in the areas behind Balawala, Mothrowala, Badhowala, Nathuwala and FRI of Dehradun. The reason that they have cited is the rapid pace of construction in these areas with many places lying close to forests and rivers.
While presence of poisonous snakes is more in the outskirts, non-poisonous snakes are mainly rescued in the main parts of the city. “The Forest Department is studying this pattern,” said Vaibhav Kumar Singh, DFO Dehradun.
According to the officials of the Forest department, during the rainy season snakes creep into residential areas as the burrows and hiding places of snakes are filled with water forcing them to search for safer places.
Moreover during rains, the prey of snakes like rats and frogs also come out of their hiding places and in search of food often reach towards populated areas.
Officials said that in view of constructions in the outskirts of city, the distance between natural habitat and human settlements has decreased which has increased the possibility of snakes reaching residential areas.
Forest department officials have urged people to inform them when they spot the snakes to avoid any harm. “People should not try to catch or kill any snake by themselves. People should report on the toll free number 1926 of the forest department if they see a snake. People living on the banks of the river, around the forest need to be more careful,” said DFO Dehradun.
According to Sudarshan Singh, an employee of the forest department who has been involved in the rescue of snakes for a long time, rescue calls increase during rainy season. "On some days we receive 10 to 15 rescue calls."
Also Read