ETV Bharat / state

21 Workers From Chhattisgarh Rescued From Belagavi In Karnataka

File photo of Collector Tanuja Salam at a meeting ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The administration of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh in Chhattisgarh recently rescued 21 workers who were stranded and subjected to bonded-labour-like conditions at Belagavi in Karnataka.

Sources said a total of 25 labourers were stranded in Karnataka of whom 21 are from Chhhattisgarh and the rest from Maharashtra. The labourers from Chhattisgarh are from villages in the Chilhati and Khadgaon police station in Mohala-Manpur-Ambagad district.

Sources said the laborers were stranded in Karnakata and not paid their wages. However, through effective intervention and inter-state coordination, the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagad district administration secured payment of outstanding wages of Rs 42,960 for the laborers and subsequently rescued them. The labourers had been to Kittur taluka in Belagavi district of Karnataka to harvest sugarcane. Despite completing the work, the labourers were stranded and not paid their wages. Upon receiving information about the workers' plight, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Collector Tanuja Salam took immediate action and directed the safe return of the workers.