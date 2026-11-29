21 Workers From Chhattisgarh Rescued From Belagavi In Karnataka
The workers were not paid their wages for their work at a sugarcane farm and were rescued and paid after the district administration intervened.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Raipur: The administration of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh in Chhattisgarh recently rescued 21 workers who were stranded and subjected to bonded-labour-like conditions at Belagavi in Karnataka.
Sources said a total of 25 labourers were stranded in Karnataka of whom 21 are from Chhhattisgarh and the rest from Maharashtra. The labourers from Chhattisgarh are from villages in the Chilhati and Khadgaon police station in Mohala-Manpur-Ambagad district.
Sources said the laborers were stranded in Karnakata and not paid their wages. However, through effective intervention and inter-state coordination, the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagad district administration secured payment of outstanding wages of Rs 42,960 for the laborers and subsequently rescued them.
मोहला पहुंचने पर अपर कलेक्टर श्री मिथलेश डोंडे ने श्रमिकों का आत्मीय स्वागत कर उनका हालचाल जाना। श्रमिकों ने सुरक्षित वापसी और सहयोग के लिए जिला प्रशासन के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया। #श्रमिक_सुरक्षा #सुरक्षित_रेस्क्यू #सुशासन #Goodgovernance #mmacdistrict_cg— Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki (@MMACDistrict_CG) November 29, 2026
The labourers had been to Kittur taluka in Belagavi district of Karnataka to harvest sugarcane. Despite completing the work, the labourers were stranded and not paid their wages. Upon receiving information about the workers' plight, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Collector Tanuja Salam took immediate action and directed the safe return of the workers.
The district administration formed a special inter-state rescue team comprising officials from the revenue, labor, and police departments and dispatched it to Karnataka. On November 27, the rescue team, with the support of the Belagavi district administration and local police, reached Shivnur village in Kittur taluka and safely rescued all the 25 workers. The team obtained the payment of the full outstanding wages from the farm owner, based on the workers' working days, at the Kittur police station premises.
Additional Collector Mithlesh Donde warmly welcomed the workers who arrived safely at Mohla-Manpur-Ambagad and inquired about their well-being. The workers expressed their gratitude to the district administration for their safe return and payment of their outstanding wages.
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