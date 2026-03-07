ETV Bharat / state

Republic TV Reporter Among Three Arrested For Attempt To Film Iranian Warship In Kochi

Following the incident, Kochi DCP Ashwathi GG issued strict security warnings, stating that photographing or filming foreign vessels or other security-sensitive ships anchored along the Kerala coast is strictly prohibited. She also instructed that if anyone currently possesses such visuals, they must delete them immediately. As the matter concerns national security, strict action will be taken against those who violate security regulations, she added.

The arrested individuals are Republic TV's Thiruvananthapuram reporter Shankar, cameraman Mani, and driver Vijayakumar. They allegedly approached the high-security zone near the ship by boat in the early morning and tried to film visuals. CISF officials immediately intercepted them, took them into custody, and handed them over to the Harbour Police Station.

Ernakulam: Three people, including a reporter of Republic TV, were arrested by Harbour police on Saturday for allegedly attempting to capture visuals of the Iranian Navy warship IRIS Lavan, which is anchored in Kochi, in violation of security regulations.

The Iranian Naval vessel IRIS Lavan anchored off the Kochi coast after developing technical issues. According to official sources in the defence establishment, the move came shortly after another Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, was reportedly attacked by the US Navy south of Sri Lanka.

On February 28, the Iranian government approached India with an urgent request seeking permission to dock in Kochi to repair technical problems on the ship. Considering maritime security and diplomatic priorities, India approved the request on March 1. Subsequently, IRIS Lavan safely reached Kochi Port on March 4.

A total of 183 crew members aboard the vessel have been safely evacuated and are currently being accommodated at special monitoring facilities and accommodations of the Indian Navy in Kochi. For security reasons, the crew members are currently not being allowed to leave the naval facility. Necessary medical assistance and accommodation for the crew are being provided under the supervision of the Indian Navy.

The incident involving IRIS Dena near the Sri Lankan coast had raised serious concerns in the region. Since IRIS Lavan was also operating in the same area, India is maintaining heightened vigilance in the matter. Inspections are currently underway to determine the seriousness of the technical issues on the ship.

Reports indicate that further decisions regarding the vessel's repairs and the crew's return journey will be taken in the coming days. The Defence Ministry is continuously monitoring the situation and the details of the crew. India’s assistance to the Iranian vessel is being seen as part of efforts to strengthen maritime security cooperation with neighbouring countries.