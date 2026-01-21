Republic Day Parade: Delhi Traffic Police Roll Out Detailed Plan, QR Parking, Border Checks And Diversions
Authorities identified 22 parking zones, deployed thousands of personnel and introduced QR-guided parking to prevent congestion during the Republic Day parade and rehearsal events.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST|
Updated : January 21, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi: For the Republic Day parade on January 26 and the full dress rehearsal on January 23, the Delhi Traffic Police has implemented extensive measures across the capital.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta, speaking to ETV Bharat, said that the Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a highly detailed traffic plan this year to ensure that the general public and invited guests do not face any inconvenience.
The Additional CP (Traffic) said that around 22 parking zones have been identified near Kartavya Path in view of the parade. All traffic staff have been thoroughly briefed about these parking locations. Police personnel have also been deployed along the designated routes.
In addition, police staff will be stationed at all border points of Delhi. He said that due to the full dress rehearsal on January 23, strict checking and traffic diversions will be implemented from the night of January 22, while similar measures will come into force from the night of January 25 for the Republic Day parade.
Restrictions On General Vehicles
The movement of general vehicles towards the main parade routes will be completely restricted. Only authorised vehicles will be allowed on these routes. Traffic police personnel have been deployed at every intersection and sensitive point. For the duration of rehearsals, coordination is continuously being maintained with local police, other security agencies and the administration.
QR Code-Based Parking System
For the convenience of spectators, a QR code-based parking system has also been introduced this year. According to the Additional CP (Traffic), the passes issued by the Ministry of Defence carry a QR code. Once scanned, the person will be guided via Google Maps to their designated parking area. This will help prevent traffic jams and confusion.
Invitations Issued
He said that around 75-76,000 invitations, including for VIPs, have been issued for this year's parade. Around 4,000-5,000 police personnel will be deployed for security and traffic management. Traffic police personnel have been instructed to focus not only on traffic regulation but also on security. Special arrangements have been made for emergency vehicles, contingency routes and diversion points.
Police Appeal for Public Cooperation
A separate traffic plan has also been prepared for the Beating Retreat ceremony, which will include QR code-based parking facilities. Concluding, Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta appealed to people to follow traffic rules, carefully read the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, and travel accordingly so that the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony can be conducted smoothly and peacefully.
Everyone is strongly encouraged to cooperate with the authorities, use the designated QR-based parking, and plan their travel in advance for a hassle-free experience.
