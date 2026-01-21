ETV Bharat / state

Republic Day Parade: Delhi Traffic Police Roll Out Detailed Plan, QR Parking, Border Checks And Diversions

New Delhi: For the Republic Day parade on January 26 and the full dress rehearsal on January 23, the Delhi Traffic Police has implemented extensive measures across the capital.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta, speaking to ETV Bharat, said that the Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a highly detailed traffic plan this year to ensure that the general public and invited guests do not face any inconvenience.

The Additional CP (Traffic) said that around 22 parking zones have been identified near Kartavya Path in view of the parade. All traffic staff have been thoroughly briefed about these parking locations. Police personnel have also been deployed along the designated routes.

In addition, police staff will be stationed at all border points of Delhi. He said that due to the full dress rehearsal on January 23, strict checking and traffic diversions will be implemented from the night of January 22, while similar measures will come into force from the night of January 25 for the Republic Day parade.

Delhi Traffic Police imposes restricts for Republic Day (ETV Bharat)

Restrictions On General Vehicles

The movement of general vehicles towards the main parade routes will be completely restricted. Only authorised vehicles will be allowed on these routes. Traffic police personnel have been deployed at every intersection and sensitive point. For the duration of rehearsals, coordination is continuously being maintained with local police, other security agencies and the administration.