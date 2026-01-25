ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Announces Remission Of Sentence For Prisoners On R-Day

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday announced remission of sentence for certain categories of convicts on Republic Day.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the remission would apply to convicts sentenced by courts in Delhi and those undergoing imprisonment as of January 26, subject to prescribed conditions under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Sood said, women prisoners above 65 years of age and sentenced to more than 10 years will receive 90 days of remission, while those serving over five years up to 10 years will get 60 days.

For sentences of more than 10 years, the remission will be of 60 days. Similarly, for sentences of more than 5 years and up to 10 years, it is 45 days. For sentences of more than one year and up to 5 years, the remission would be 30 days. For sentences of up to one year, the remission will be 15 days.

Sood clarified that the special remission will be in addition to the remission already granted under the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018. Convicted prisoners who are on parole or furlough on January 26, 2026, will also be eligible for the remission, provided no misconduct has been recorded against them during the said period, he said.