Delhi Govt Announces Remission Of Sentence For Prisoners On R-Day
Women prisoners above 65 years of age and sentenced to more than 10 years will receive 90 days of remission.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday announced remission of sentence for certain categories of convicts on Republic Day.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the remission would apply to convicts sentenced by courts in Delhi and those undergoing imprisonment as of January 26, subject to prescribed conditions under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
Sood said, women prisoners above 65 years of age and sentenced to more than 10 years will receive 90 days of remission, while those serving over five years up to 10 years will get 60 days.
For sentences of more than 10 years, the remission will be of 60 days. Similarly, for sentences of more than 5 years and up to 10 years, it is 45 days. For sentences of more than one year and up to 5 years, the remission would be 30 days. For sentences of up to one year, the remission will be 15 days.
Sood clarified that the special remission will be in addition to the remission already granted under the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018. Convicted prisoners who are on parole or furlough on January 26, 2026, will also be eligible for the remission, provided no misconduct has been recorded against them during the said period, he said.
The minister said the benefit will be extended only to those prisoners who have not been punished for any prison offence during the last one year (from January 26, 2025 to January 25, 2026).
Besides, the special remission would not be applicable for prisoners who have been awarded death penalty or whose death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment, detenues, civil prisoners or those imprisoned for the offence of evading payment of government dues, prisoners convicted under the NDPS Act, POCSO Act, Official Secrets Act or espionage-related offences; prisoners convicted by a court-martial, convicted of contempt of court, or convicted of crimes against women and those convicted under NIA Act (cheque bounce) and other specified civil offences.
Additionally, cases falling under exceptional categories notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, including offences related to matters specified in List I of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, will also be outside the scope of the amnesty.
The Home Minister reiterated that the Delhi Government is committed to the principles of restorative justice, as well as ensuring public safety and strict compliance with constitutional and legal provisions.
