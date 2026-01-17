Republic Day 2026: Traffic Curbs In Central Delhi For Four Days; Kartavya Path To Remain Closed
Traffic curbs in Delhi on January 17, 19, 20 and 21 as Republic Day rehearsals continue; police issue advisory, commuters advised to plan ahead.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The national capital will witness traffic diversions on January 17, 19, 20 and 21 as rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade continue. The Delhi Traffic Police have announced special arrangements, primarily affecting central Delhi, where practice sessions are being held along Kartavya Path.
According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will remain in place from 10.15 am to 12.30 am on all four days. During this period, parade rehearsals will be held from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, covering the full ceremonial stretch of Kartavya Path. Authorities said these measures are necessary to ensure the uninterrupted movement of marching contingents, ceremonial vehicles and security personnel.
The traffic police have urged commuters to avoid the affected areas during the restricted hours and opt for alternate routes to minimise inconvenience.
Kartavya Path And Key Crossings To Remain Closed
During the rehearsal period, Kartavya Path will be closed from Vijay Chowk to India Gate and several major crossings along the parade route will also be restricted to general traffic.
The closed crossings include:
- Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg crossing
- Kartavya Path-Janpath crossing
- Kartavya Path-Man Singh Road crossing
- Kartavya Path-C-Hexagon junction
Due to these closures, traffic will be diverted, causing likely congestion in adjacent areas, especially late mornings.
Alternate Routes Suggested for Commuters
- To facilitate smoother movement, the Delhi Traffic Police have suggested multiple alternate routes for different directions.
For north-south movement and vice versa, commuters may use:
- Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover towards Rajghat
- Lajpat Rai Marg via Mathura Road and Bhairon Road towards Ring Road
- Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg and Kautilya Marg towards Sardar Patel Marg
- Mother Teresa Crescent and Baba Kharak Singh Marg
Another Alternative Routes:
- Prithvi Raj Road via Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg towards Mathura Road and Ring Road
- Barfkhana route via Azad Market and Rani Jhansi Flyover towards Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Vande Mataram Marg and Dhaula Kuan
For east-west movement and vice versa, commuters may take:
- Ring Road via Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Prithvi Raj Road
- Further via Safdarjung Road and Kamal Ataturk Marg towards Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg and Upper Ridge Road
- Vande Mataram Marg
Another option includes:
- Ring Road via ISBT, Chandgi Ram Akhara and Mall Road towards Azadpur
- Ring Road via Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and Safdarjung Road
- Further via Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street and Shankar Road towards Vande Mataram Marg
For movement between East Delhi and South-West Delhi:
- Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg
For commuters heading towards Connaught Place and Central Secretariat:
- Mother Teresa Crescent via Park Street towards Mandir Marg
- Baba Kharak Singh Marg
- Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg and Link Road towards Panchkuian Road
For those travelling towards Vinay Marg or Shanti Path:
- Sardar Patel Marg via Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout towards Baba Kharak Singh Marg
- Park Street via Mandir Marg
Advisory For Commuters
Delhi Traffic Police urge residents to plan ahead on these dates and avoid central Delhi during rehearsal hours. Motorists should remain patient, follow traffic rules, and adhere to personnel directions at junctions.
Authorities said that, due to multiple road closures and diversions, traffic on alternate routes is likely to build up. Commuters have been requested to allow extra travel time and stay updated through official advisories.