Republic Day 2026: Traffic Curbs In Central Delhi For Four Days; Kartavya Path To Remain Closed

New Delhi: The national capital will witness traffic diversions on January 17, 19, 20 and 21 as rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade continue. The Delhi Traffic Police have announced special arrangements, primarily affecting central Delhi, where practice sessions are being held along Kartavya Path.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will remain in place from 10.15 am to 12.30 am on all four days. During this period, parade rehearsals will be held from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, covering the full ceremonial stretch of Kartavya Path. Authorities said these measures are necessary to ensure the uninterrupted movement of marching contingents, ceremonial vehicles and security personnel.

The traffic police have urged commuters to avoid the affected areas during the restricted hours and opt for alternate routes to minimise inconvenience.

Kartavya Path And Key Crossings To Remain Closed

During the rehearsal period, Kartavya Path will be closed from Vijay Chowk to India Gate and several major crossings along the parade route will also be restricted to general traffic.

The closed crossings include:

Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg crossing

Kartavya Path-Janpath crossing

Kartavya Path-Man Singh Road crossing

Kartavya Path-C-Hexagon junction

Due to these closures, traffic will be diverted, causing likely congestion in adjacent areas, especially late mornings.

Alternate Routes Suggested for Commuters