ETV Bharat / state

Representatives From 18 Countries Visit Mulukanur Cooperative Rural Credit Society In Telangana's Hanumakonda

Bheemadevarapalli: Representatives from 18 countries visited the Mulukanur Cooperative Rural Credit Society in Bheemadevarapalli Mandal in Telangana's Hanumakonda district, on Friday.

As part of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme under the Ministry of External Affairs, a group of 30 officials and journalists from 18 nations—Algeria, Bhutan, Cambodia, Ecuador, Fiji, Ghana, Liberia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Togo, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe—visited the Mulukanur cooperative society and women's dairy. The officials and scribes are part of a training programme held at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute from September 28 to October 10.

During the visit, President of Mulukanur Cooperative Rural Credit Society Algireddy Praveen Reddy gave a powerpoint presentation explaining the society's establishment, the services provided to members, implementation of welfare schemes, and various development activities.

He also addressed the queries raised by the foreign delegates. Subsequently, the delegation visited the Mulukanur Women's Dairy, where General Manager Bhaskar Reddy briefed them on processes such as milk procurement, packaging, and sales.