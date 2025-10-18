ETV Bharat / state

Report Reveals Over 10,000 Illegal Constructions In Mumbai's Malvani

A committee was formed in 2022 to assess the scale of the problem and its report released recently reveals the Malvani area alone has 10,000 illegally constructed structures.

Owing to the encroachments, the living standard of locals has deteriorated and it also threatens ecological balance in the area. State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has ordered formation of a special committee to take immediate action on those found violating constructing norms and illegal encroachers.

A report of a special committee formed by the Maharashtra government to assess the issue reveals at least 10,000 unauthorised constructions and encroachments in Malad's Malvani area.

Lodha claimed most such constructions were done by Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. "Due to these encroachments, local residents are facing many difficulties. This has adversely affected roads, water supply and sanitation facilities," he said.

The encroachments have also had a serious impact on the mangrove area in Malvani area. The report states that the encroachers have cut down the mangroves to erect illegal structures. Mangroves are vital for maintaining ecological balance, and their protection is a legally binding issue.

The report states that at least 20 anganwadis have also been encroached upon in Malvani. Former corporator Sunil Koli said the administration must act promptly to address the issue.

Sanjay Bhuwad, a local said said people residing in the area are irked over the hardship caused by the encroachments. "The roads in our area have become narrow, water supply is disrupted and the problem of garbage has increased. The administration should take urgent action on this," he said. Lodha said a meeting to address the issue has been convened on October 27.