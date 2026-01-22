ETV Bharat / state

Report Of Ganges Study Comes As Major Blow To Fish-Obsessed Bengalis

Kolkata: A decade-long study of the Ganga river, which plays an indispensable role in ensuring a steady supply of fish for Bengalis, has revealed that 10 per cent of the species are on the verge of disappearance. The report has triggered fear of potential scarcity of fish, which is not only an integral part of the Bengali diet but symbolises fortune and prosperity.

Scientists from the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CIFRI) have been conducting an in-depth research on the fish of the Hooghly river under the 'Namami Gange' project. The report, covering 2016 to 2025, states that the biodiversity of the Ganges is no longer what it used to be. Although a total of 230 species of fish have been found in the river, nearly 10 percent of these species are now listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.

Why This Crisis?

According to the study, there is a dominance of native fish like Rohu, Catla, Mrigal, and small Puntius (within Cyprinidae family) in freshwater Ganga river but currently, there has been an entry of foreign fish. Nine exotic species of fish, such as Common Carp and Tilapia, are breeding in the Hooghly river. Scientists warned that these foreign fish are extremely aggressive, consuming the food of the native fish and encroaching on their habitats. As a result, the native fish of the Hooghly river are losing their battle for survival.