Report Of Ganges Study Comes As Major Blow To Fish-Obsessed Bengalis
Study conducted by ICAR-CIFRI from 2016 to 2025 reveals there are 230 fish species in Hooghly river of which, 10 percent belong to endangered list.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Kolkata: A decade-long study of the Ganga river, which plays an indispensable role in ensuring a steady supply of fish for Bengalis, has revealed that 10 per cent of the species are on the verge of disappearance. The report has triggered fear of potential scarcity of fish, which is not only an integral part of the Bengali diet but symbolises fortune and prosperity.
Scientists from the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CIFRI) have been conducting an in-depth research on the fish of the Hooghly river under the 'Namami Gange' project. The report, covering 2016 to 2025, states that the biodiversity of the Ganges is no longer what it used to be. Although a total of 230 species of fish have been found in the river, nearly 10 percent of these species are now listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.
Why This Crisis?
According to the study, there is a dominance of native fish like Rohu, Catla, Mrigal, and small Puntius (within Cyprinidae family) in freshwater Ganga river but currently, there has been an entry of foreign fish. Nine exotic species of fish, such as Common Carp and Tilapia, are breeding in the Hooghly river. Scientists warned that these foreign fish are extremely aggressive, consuming the food of the native fish and encroaching on their habitats. As a result, the native fish of the Hooghly river are losing their battle for survival.
The report is significant for West Bengal's fisheries sector. It has shown that there are 85 different species of fish in Farakka and 70 different species in Fraserganj, the estuary region. In the lower basin of the Ganges, there is still the dominance of Hilsa, a symbol of Bengali pride and sentiment. However, the overall picture is not reassuring. The amount of fish caught in the river is steadily decreasing. This means fishermen are no longer catching as many fish as before, which is directly impacting the price and supply of fish in the market.
The reason for this fish scarcity is not only presence of invasive species, but also human-induced pollution. Studies show that chemical waste from factories, plastic pollution, and illegal practice of fishing with poison are making the Hooghly water unsuitable for fish. The number of endangered species is highest in places like Tehri and Haridwar, which proves how fragile the Ganga ecosystem has become.
What Experts Say?
According to Basant Kumar Das, Director of ICAR-CIFRI, "The results of this study will play a crucial role in formulating policies for fish conservation and scientific aquaculture in the future."
Environmentalists believe if pollution in the Ganga is not controlled immediately and the dominance of invasive fish species is not reduced, many popular species may disappear from Bengali menu in the near future. This crisis is no longer just an environmental issue, but has become a cause for concern for Bengali households.
Also Read