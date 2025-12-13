Repeated Lift Accidents Expose Safety Gaps, As Over 1,000 Lifts Remain Unregistered In UP’s Ghaziabad
Safety norms mandate CCTV, rescue devices, and alarms, yet complaints persist, triggering inspections and penalties for operators who fail to meet lift registration requirements.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Lift failures continue to occur in Ghaziabad, resulting in several injuries in recent accidents. Thousands of unregistered lifts operate in multi-storey buildings in the district, putting residents and workers at risk.
According to data from the Ghaziabad Electrical Safety Department, around 4,000 lifts are currently operational in the district. Although the Lift and Escalator Act came into force in Uttar Pradesh almost a year ago, more than 1,000 lifts in Ghaziabad remain unregistered.
Assistant Director Saurabh Kumar Singh said as of December 12, 2025, only 2,991 lifts are registered in Ghaziabad. Authorities issued notices to hospitals, schools, residential societies, malls, and other buildings to register lifts. Operators must register lifts on time or face government penalties.
Singh said the department regularly conducts surprise inspections in multi-storey buildings to ensure lifts meet prescribed safety standards. Every month, around 100 to 150 lifts are inspected. The department aims to strictly enforce the Lift and Escalator Act at the ground level.
Whenever complaints about lifts are received, inspection teams are dispatched immediately, and action is taken based on the findings.
Penalty For Non-Registration Of Lifts
- Up to 7 days: Rs 200 per day.
- 7 to 15 days: Rs 500 per day.
- 15 to 30 days: Rs 1,000 per day.
- After 30 days: Lift operation to be stopped, and a Rs 10,000 fine will be imposed.
Lift Safety Standards
- Lifts must have CCTV cameras and an Automatic Rescue Device (ARD) system.
- The emergency alarm must be connected to the security room.
- Emergency contact numbers and the intercom facility must be available.
- Periodic safety inspections and maintenance records must be maintained.
- A guard must be stationed near the lift to ensure a quick rescue in the event of entrapment.
Lift-Related Accidents In Ghaziabad
On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, a lift in Tower C of Sanchar Residency in Raj Nagar Extension, suddenly snapped and crashed to the ground floor. Resident Amit Kumar, who was inside the lift at the time, was injured and later hospitalised.
Shortly after, a lift in Tower B of the same residency got stuck, trapping several people, including a 12-year-old girl. After considerable effort, security guards rescued those trapped. Residents have complained to the district administration, which has formed a team to investigate.
About a week earlier, two lift-fall incidents were reported on the same day at Kunal Residency in Vijay Nagar police station area, leaving four people injured. Complaints were filed with the district administration and police, and the probe is ongoing.
Apart from lift crashes, incidents of lifts getting stuck are also frequently reported. In Sahibabad’s Gulmohar Enclave, an elderly couple remained trapped inside a lift for nearly 20 minutes.
Social activist Dipanshu Mittal of Raj Nagar Extension said repeated lift accidents scare residents. "We do not let children or the elderly use the lift alone. Despite paying high maintenance fees, safety is ignored. The administration must act. Negligence in lift safety puts thousands of lives in danger," he said.
