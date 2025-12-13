ETV Bharat / state

Repeated Lift Accidents Expose Safety Gaps, As Over 1,000 Lifts Remain Unregistered In UP’s Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Lift failures continue to occur in Ghaziabad, resulting in several injuries in recent accidents. Thousands of unregistered lifts operate in multi-storey buildings in the district, putting residents and workers at risk.

According to data from the Ghaziabad Electrical Safety Department, around 4,000 lifts are currently operational in the district. Although the Lift and Escalator Act came into force in Uttar Pradesh almost a year ago, more than 1,000 lifts in Ghaziabad remain unregistered.

Assistant Director Saurabh Kumar Singh said as of December 12, 2025, only 2,991 lifts are registered in Ghaziabad. Authorities issued notices to hospitals, schools, residential societies, malls, and other buildings to register lifts. Operators must register lifts on time or face government penalties.

Singh said the department regularly conducts surprise inspections in multi-storey buildings to ensure lifts meet prescribed safety standards. Every month, around 100 to 150 lifts are inspected. The department aims to strictly enforce the Lift and Escalator Act at the ground level.

Whenever complaints about lifts are received, inspection teams are dispatched immediately, and action is taken based on the findings.

Penalty For Non-Registration Of Lifts