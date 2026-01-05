ETV Bharat / state

Repatriated Sunali Khatun Gives Birth To Baby Boy In Birbhum; Abhishek Banerjee To Meet Them On Tuesday

File photo of Sunali Khatun after repatriation from Bangladesh ( ETV Bharat )

Birbhum: Sunali Khatun, who was deported on suspicion of being Bangladeshi citizen and then repatriated following a Supreme Court directive, has given birth to a baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday. Taking to his X handle, Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee termed this as "a triumph of humanity". He said that Sunali's ordeal was a violation of dignity that no citizen, particularly a pregnant mother, should ever be forced to ensure. Banerjee said Sunali displayed extraordinary courage and resolve and he was "deeply moved" and "genuinely heartened" to learn that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. "This moment of joy feels even more profound against the backdrop of the injustice she was subjected to. In a shocking abuse of power, she was falsely branded as a Bangladeshi and forcibly deported to Bangladesh by the Delhi Police and the Union Government," Banerjee added. Banerjee said he will meet Sunali at the hospital on Tuesday to convey his best wishes.