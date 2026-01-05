Repatriated Sunali Khatun Gives Birth To Baby Boy In Birbhum; Abhishek Banerjee To Meet Them On Tuesday
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will meet Sunali and her newborn at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday to convey his best wishes.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Birbhum: Sunali Khatun, who was deported on suspicion of being Bangladeshi citizen and then repatriated following a Supreme Court directive, has given birth to a baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday.
Taking to his X handle, Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee termed this as "a triumph of humanity". He said that Sunali's ordeal was a violation of dignity that no citizen, particularly a pregnant mother, should ever be forced to ensure. Banerjee said Sunali displayed extraordinary courage and resolve and he was "deeply moved" and "genuinely heartened" to learn that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
I am deeply moved and genuinely heartened to learn that Sunali Khatun has given birth to a healthy baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College, Birbhum. This moment of joy feels even more profound against the backdrop of the injustice she was subjected to. In a shocking abuse of power,…— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) January 5, 2026
"This moment of joy feels even more profound against the backdrop of the injustice she was subjected to. In a shocking abuse of power, she was falsely branded as a Bangladeshi and forcibly deported to Bangladesh by the Delhi Police and the Union Government," Banerjee added.
Banerjee said he will meet Sunali at the hospital on Tuesday to convey his best wishes.
Upon information, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam visited the hospital to see the newborn and the mother. The Trinamool MP said, "Both the mother and the child are doing well. Our leader Abhishek Banerjee will meet the mother and the newborn on Tuesday. We are very happy because the family wanted the child to be born on the soil of West Bengal. After a long struggle, their wish has been fulfilled."
Sunali's mother said, "I haven't seen the child yet. We admitted her to the hospital with labour pain on Sunday and the child was born today. We are very happy."
Sunali, a resident of Paikar in Birbhum, worked as a migrant labourer in Delhi. Last July, pregnant Sunali, her husband and minor son, along with three others were deported to Bangladesh across the Assam border by the Delhi Police. After the incident came to light, the Trinamool Congress started a legal battle.
After appeals from the High Court to the Supreme Court, a Bangladeshi court granted conditional bail to them, but they were not allowed to return to India. However, on December 5, 2024, Sunali and her eight-year-old son were repatriated to India on "humanitarian ground" following Supreme Court directive.
Amid incidents of alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in various parts of the country in the last few months, the ordeal of Sunali and her family in Delhi had hit the headlines.
