Repatriated Sunali Discharged From Bengal Hospital; Husband, Three Others Still Stranded In Bangladesh

Kolkata: Migrant Sunali Khatun, who returned to India on December 6 after being pushed into Bangladesh in June, was discharged from a hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and returned home on Wednesday.

Despite that, Khatun said, she is not happy as her husband and three others are still stranded in the neighbouring country.

Khatun, a pregnant woman who, along with two of her family members and others, was pushed into Bangladesh in June this year on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant, had returned to India through the Malda border on December 6 with her eight-year-old son following the Supreme Court’s intervention.

However, her husband and three members of another family who have also been granted bail by a Bangladeshi court are yet to be repatriated. Arrested in Delhi in June, these migrants are residents of Murarai in Birbhum district.