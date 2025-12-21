ETV Bharat / state

Reopening Of Bangladesh Bhavan In Visva Bharati Becomes Uncertain Due To Unrest Across Border

Bolpur: Youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi's death in Dhaka last week, triggering violence and anti-India sentiments across Bangladesh, has made reopening of Bangladesh Bhavan in Visva Bharati University in West Bengal's Santiniketan, which is shut for over a year, even more uncertain.

The Bhavan was shut down ever since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster on August 5, 2024. As situation was gradually improving in the neighbouring country, Visa Bharati authorities had decided to reopen the Bhavan. But now, it's back to square one.

Meanwhile, Rabindranath Tagore's Santiniketan is raising its voice in protest against the barbaric killing of Deepu Das and vandalism of Chhayanaut office in Dhanmondi in the wake of Hadi's death.

Scholars and teachers of Visva Bharati raise voice against Bangladesh unrest (ETV Bharat)

Supriyo Tagore, a member of the Tagore family, said, "One wonders what path a country is taking. I cannot find the words to condemn what is happening in the land of Rabindranath, Nazrul, and Lalon. I never thought I would have to witness this day."

Kishore Bhattacharya, an ashramite and editor of the Santiniketan's Khoai literary magazine, said, "We strongly protest against the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. We request the head of their government, Muhammad Yunus, to provide security to the common people instead of turning a blind eye. For two days, there has been oppression against Bengali language, culture, and heritage; photographs of Tagore are being burnt and Chhayanaut vandalised. We demand restoration of secularism."