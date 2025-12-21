Reopening Of Bangladesh Bhavan In Visva Bharati Becomes Uncertain Due To Unrest Across Border
Bangladesh Bhavan, spread across 40,000 square feet in Visva Bharati's Indira Gandhi National Solidarity Centre, was built with Taka 40 crore by Bangladesh government.
December 21, 2025
Bolpur: Youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi's death in Dhaka last week, triggering violence and anti-India sentiments across Bangladesh, has made reopening of Bangladesh Bhavan in Visva Bharati University in West Bengal's Santiniketan, which is shut for over a year, even more uncertain.
The Bhavan was shut down ever since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster on August 5, 2024. As situation was gradually improving in the neighbouring country, Visa Bharati authorities had decided to reopen the Bhavan. But now, it's back to square one.
Meanwhile, Rabindranath Tagore's Santiniketan is raising its voice in protest against the barbaric killing of Deepu Das and vandalism of Chhayanaut office in Dhanmondi in the wake of Hadi's death.
Supriyo Tagore, a member of the Tagore family, said, "One wonders what path a country is taking. I cannot find the words to condemn what is happening in the land of Rabindranath, Nazrul, and Lalon. I never thought I would have to witness this day."
Kishore Bhattacharya, an ashramite and editor of the Santiniketan's Khoai literary magazine, said, "We strongly protest against the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. We request the head of their government, Muhammad Yunus, to provide security to the common people instead of turning a blind eye. For two days, there has been oppression against Bengali language, culture, and heritage; photographs of Tagore are being burnt and Chhayanaut vandalised. We demand restoration of secularism."
Another ashramite from Santiniketan, Pranati Biswas, said, "Chhayanaut is a centre of culture. Many artists have gone there from Santiniketan to study. Bengali is the language of both countries. How can a country function by destroying Bengali culture and heritage? We appeal to the Bangladesh administration to stop this oppression immediately. Also, the freedom fighters must be protected."
Teacher Kalyan Mukherjee said, "We used to consider Bangladesh as our very own country. Now we can't think that way anymore. The way extremist fundamentalism is spreading throughout the country, they may even reject the national anthem, 'Amar Sonar Bangla' because they are vandalising Tagore's statues. If the administration remains silent, what will happen to the secular people there? We hope Bangladesh returns to normalcy soon."
The Bangladesh Bhavan is located on 40,000 square feet in Visva-Bharati's Indira Gandhi National Integration Centre. It was built at a cost of Taka 40 crore by the then Bangladesh government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then-PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the building on May 25, 2018. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present on the occasion.
The design of the building was created by Hasina herself. Later, 10 crore Bangladeshi Taka was allocated by the Bangladesh government for this building's maintenance. The agreement stated that this money would be kept as a fixed deposit in a bank, and the interest would be used for the maintenance of the Bangladesh Bhavan. Visva-Bharati was given the responsibility of managing the building.
Bangladesh Bhavan houses a large sculpture of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with numerous documents, photographs, and other artifacts related to the history of undivided Bengal. It also has a modern exhibition hall, library, and auditorium. Tourists used to visit the exhibition hall while students used the library and auditorium for research and various other events.
Every year, around 60 to 70 students from Bangladesh come to study and conduct research at Visva-Bharati.
