Renukaswamy Murder: Charges Framed Against Actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda, 15 Others

Including Darshan, all 17 accused pleaded not guilty, paving the way for the trial to commence on November 10.

Darshan Thoogudeepa. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2025 at 11:44 PM IST

1 Min Read
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Court on Monday formally framed charges against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his associate Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Including Darshan, all 17 accused pleaded not guilty, paving the way for the trial to commence on November 10. The courtroom was packed during the proceedings here, prompting judge IP Naik to express displeasure over the crowding. "How can charges be framed with so many people here?" he remarked, instructing lawyers not involved in the case to leave.

The judge also cautioned that the hearing would be postponed—or even held in-camera—if order was not maintained. Once calm was restored, the court began reading the charges, starting with the first accused, Pavithra Gowda.

The charges included murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful assembly. According to the charge sheet, Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavitra, following which he was kidnapped, brought to a shed in Bengaluru, and assaulted.

"He was beaten with slippers and a wooden plank, resulting in fatal injuries," the judge stated while reading the charges. The prosecution alleged that Pavithra struck Renukaswamy with a slipper, while Darshan assaulted him after forcing him to remove his pants, leading to his death. The court also noted that some accused were allegedly offered money to take the blame.

After all 17 accused declined to plead guilty, the court completed the formal signing of the charge documents. Darshan, Pavithra, and seven other accused were then escorted back to prison.

