Renukaswamy Murder: Charges Framed Against Actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda, 15 Others

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Court on Monday formally framed charges against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his associate Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Including Darshan, all 17 accused pleaded not guilty, paving the way for the trial to commence on November 10. The courtroom was packed during the proceedings here, prompting judge IP Naik to express displeasure over the crowding. "How can charges be framed with so many people here?" he remarked, instructing lawyers not involved in the case to leave.

The judge also cautioned that the hearing would be postponed—or even held in-camera—if order was not maintained. Once calm was restored, the court began reading the charges, starting with the first accused, Pavithra Gowda.