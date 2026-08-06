ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Renukaswamy Murder Case Takes New Turn As Three Accused Seek To Become Approvers

Bengaluru: The sensational Renukaswamy murder case took a dramatic turn on Thursday after three accused moved to become approvers, a development that could significantly strengthen the prosecution's case and pose fresh legal challenges for actor Darshan and the other accused.

Accused Pradosh Rao formally approached the CCH-59 court seeking pardon in exchange for turning approver, while lawyers representing co-accused Ravi Shankar and Vinay informed the court that their clients would also file similar applications.

An approver is an accused person who agrees to make a full and truthful disclosure of the crime and testify against the remaining accused in return for a pardon granted by the court.

Appearing for Pradosh, advocate Diwakar submitted that the application had been filed under Section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and urged the court to grant him pardon after recording his statement.

The counsel also sought immediate protection for his client, stating that Pradosh was lodged in the same prison cell as some of the co-accused at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He requested that Pradosh be shifted to a separate cell to ensure his safety.

Diwakar objected to the applications proposed by Ravi Shankar and Vinay being heard along with his client's plea, arguing that Pradosh's application had been filed first and should be considered independently.

Prosecution Backs Plea

Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar told the court that the prosecution had no objection to Pradosh's request, provided he made a complete and truthful disclosure of all facts relating to the case.

He argued that under the legal procedure, the court could first consider the application for pardon and record the approver's statement. The prosecution maintained that objections from the other accused need not be heard before deciding the application, although they would have the right to cross-examine the approver during trial.