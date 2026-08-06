Karnataka: Renukaswamy Murder Case Takes New Turn As Three Accused Seek To Become Approvers
Pradosh Rao formally approached the court seeking pardon in exchange for turning approver, Ravi Shankar and Vinay informed that they would also file similar applications.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: The sensational Renukaswamy murder case took a dramatic turn on Thursday after three accused moved to become approvers, a development that could significantly strengthen the prosecution's case and pose fresh legal challenges for actor Darshan and the other accused.
Accused Pradosh Rao formally approached the CCH-59 court seeking pardon in exchange for turning approver, while lawyers representing co-accused Ravi Shankar and Vinay informed the court that their clients would also file similar applications.
An approver is an accused person who agrees to make a full and truthful disclosure of the crime and testify against the remaining accused in return for a pardon granted by the court.
Appearing for Pradosh, advocate Diwakar submitted that the application had been filed under Section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and urged the court to grant him pardon after recording his statement.
The counsel also sought immediate protection for his client, stating that Pradosh was lodged in the same prison cell as some of the co-accused at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He requested that Pradosh be shifted to a separate cell to ensure his safety.
Diwakar objected to the applications proposed by Ravi Shankar and Vinay being heard along with his client's plea, arguing that Pradosh's application had been filed first and should be considered independently.
Prosecution Backs Plea
Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar told the court that the prosecution had no objection to Pradosh's request, provided he made a complete and truthful disclosure of all facts relating to the case.
He argued that under the legal procedure, the court could first consider the application for pardon and record the approver's statement. The prosecution maintained that objections from the other accused need not be heard before deciding the application, although they would have the right to cross-examine the approver during trial.
Senior advocate Hasmath Pasha, appearing for actor Darshan, strongly opposed the proceedings, arguing that the defence had not even been supplied with a copy of the approver application.
He contended that pardon could not be granted merely because an accused expressed willingness to testify and insisted that proper legal procedure must be followed. Pasha also argued that the prosecution should submit a detailed written opinion instead of merely stating that it had no objection.
He further maintained that the remaining accused should be heard before any order granting pardon was passed, as the approver's testimony could directly affect their defence.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order until August 10 on whether the co-accused would be permitted to file objections to Pradosh's application seeking approver status.
Background
Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, was allegedly murdered on June 8, 2024. Police arrested 17 persons, including actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, on June 11 in connection with the case.
Investigators have alleged that Pradosh played a role in the criminal conspiracy and helped destroy evidence. Police also reportedly recovered around ₹30 lakh from his residence, which they suspect was linked to efforts to conceal the crime.
Ravi Shankar and Vinay have also been accused of participating in the assault and destruction of evidence. If any of the three accused are granted approver status, their testimony could become a crucial turning point in one of Karnataka's most closely watched criminal trials.
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