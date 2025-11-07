Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC Junks Review Plea By Pavithra Gowda Against Cancellation Of Bail
The apex court, in August, had set aside an order passed by the Karnataka High Court in December 2024.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by Pavithra Gowda, an associate of Kannada film actor Darshan, seeking review of the judgment delivered by the court on August 14, 2025. The apex court had set aside bail granted to her and others in the Renukaswamy murder case.
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. In an order passed on November 6, the bench said it did not find any to review the judgment.
"We have carefully gone through the said order and the record. In our opinion, no case for review is made out. Consequently, the review petitions are dismissed," said the bench, in its order.
The judges examine the review petition inside the chamber by circulation of papers. The apex court passes the order without the assistance from a lawyer.
The apex court, in August, had set aside an order passed by the Karnataka High Court in December 2024. The high court had granted bail to Kannada film actor Darshan and other accused in the murder case.
The other accused, whose bail was cancelled, were Nagaraju R, Anu Kumar alias Anu, Lakshman M, Pavitra Gowda, Jagadeesh alias Jagga, Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh.
On June 11, last year, Darshan was arrested regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of the victim on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda.
