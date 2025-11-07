ETV Bharat / state

Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC Junks Review Plea By Pavithra Gowda Against Cancellation Of Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by Pavithra Gowda, an associate of Kannada film actor Darshan, seeking review of the judgment delivered by the court on August 14, 2025. The apex court had set aside bail granted to her and others in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. In an order passed on November 6, the bench said it did not find any to review the judgment.

"We have carefully gone through the said order and the record. In our opinion, no case for review is made out. Consequently, the review petitions are dismissed," said the bench, in its order.

The judges examine the review petition inside the chamber by circulation of papers. The apex court passes the order without the assistance from a lawyer.