ETV Bharat / state

'Rent A Garba': Commercialization Of Navratri Amid Gujarat's Community Traditions

Ahmedabad: With Navratri fast approaching, the usual online chatter surrounding garba preparations and festive fashion trends across Gujarat has taken an unexpected turn.

While the season typically ushers in a surge in matching couple outfits, photoshoot ideas, and viral social media reels, a single post offering a 'Rent a Garba Partner' service has ignited a fierce debate across digital platforms.

The ‘Rent a Garba Partner’ Controversy

The post listed tiered service packages for renting a companion to attend garba events, sparking widespread discussion. Three tiers were advertised- Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

The Silver Package, priced at Rs 1,000, offered two hours of garba, coordinated attire, basic instruction in garba steps, and selfies.

The Rs 1,500 Gold Package extended the duration to four hours, promising a fabricated backstory of how the pair met alongside curated video footage for social media uploads.

The premium Platinum Package, priced at Rs 2,000, claimed to offer all-day companionship, assistance with traditional attire and accessories post-event, and a secure ride home, along with affectionate gestures such as a kiss on the forehead.

From Sacred Ritual to Commercial Enterprise

The trend of purchasing passes to attend high-scale garba events in party plots began in Gujarat nearly three decades ago. Over the years, commercial organizers, live bands, and corporate sponsors transformed the traditional festival into a multi-crore industry.