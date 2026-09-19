'Rent A Garba': Commercialization Of Navratri Amid Gujarat's Community Traditions
A single post offering a 'Rent a Garba Partner' service has ignited a fierce debate across digital platforms, report Yogesh Gajjar & Bhumika Parmar.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Ahmedabad: With Navratri fast approaching, the usual online chatter surrounding garba preparations and festive fashion trends across Gujarat has taken an unexpected turn.
While the season typically ushers in a surge in matching couple outfits, photoshoot ideas, and viral social media reels, a single post offering a 'Rent a Garba Partner' service has ignited a fierce debate across digital platforms.
The ‘Rent a Garba Partner’ Controversy
The post listed tiered service packages for renting a companion to attend garba events, sparking widespread discussion. Three tiers were advertised- Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
The Silver Package, priced at Rs 1,000, offered two hours of garba, coordinated attire, basic instruction in garba steps, and selfies.
The Rs 1,500 Gold Package extended the duration to four hours, promising a fabricated backstory of how the pair met alongside curated video footage for social media uploads.
The premium Platinum Package, priced at Rs 2,000, claimed to offer all-day companionship, assistance with traditional attire and accessories post-event, and a secure ride home, along with affectionate gestures such as a kiss on the forehead.
From Sacred Ritual to Commercial Enterprise
The trend of purchasing passes to attend high-scale garba events in party plots began in Gujarat nearly three decades ago. Over the years, commercial organizers, live bands, and corporate sponsors transformed the traditional festival into a multi-crore industry.
As venue rules increasingly enforced mandatory traditional attire and partner entries, garba training academies and chaniya-choli rental markets expanded rapidly. While this evolution generated substantial economic activity and local employment, it also provoked recurring debates regarding cultural preservation. The emergence of a "partner rental" concept represents the latest friction point between commercialization and community traditions.
Virality and the Creator's Clarification
The original post was created by Instagram user Krish Mistry, whose account had 35 posts and 1,705 followers at the time of publication. Though intended as satirical content, the post quickly gained traction across social channels before being removed following online pushback.
In a statement to ETV Bharat, Mistry clarified the motives behind the upload. "I merely added my photograph to an existing online concept and reposted it purely for entertainment. Despite specifying this in the caption, many users took it seriously. While such rental concepts exist internationally, this was strictly meant as a joke. Given the overwhelming response, however, it is clear the idea struck a chord," he said.
Academic Perspective on Cultural Commercialization
Dr Sonal Pandya, Head of the Journalism Department at Gujarat University, observed that commercial forces have progressively penetrated every facet of the festival. "Commercialism in Navratri has expanded from material goods to human relationships. As materialism peaks, it risks commodifying individuals and eroding core social values. While individuals reserve the right to choose their companions, reducing companionship to a transactional service—akin to renting attire—marks a concerning shift in social dynamics," she said.
Broader Context of the Festival
Traditionally, garba functions as a devotional dance celebrating Goddess Durga. In Gujarat, dance groups naturally form among friends, families, and attendees without formal commercial arrangements. Industry observers note that while public reactions ranged from satirical inquiries to genuine curiosity, the viral post primarily highlights the growing influence of social media engagement strategies on traditional cultural practices.
Navratri, meaning "Nine Nights," remains a cornerstone of Gujarati cultural identity, defined by spiritual devotion, community bonding, and traditional performance arts.