Padma Shri Awardee And Veteran Travel Writer Hugh Gantzer Passes Away At 94

Mussoorie: Renowned English travel writer and Padma Shri awardee Hugh Gantzer passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. He breathed his last at his residence, Oak Brook, located on Kincraig Library Road in Mussoorie.

A former Commander in the Indian Navy, Hugh Gantzer, made Mussoorie his permanent home after retirement. Along with his wife, Colleen Gantzer, he went on to redefine travel writing in India. For over five decades, the couple worked towards bringing India's lesser-known destinations, heritage, and cultural richness to a global audience.

Hugh and Colleen Gantzer together authored over 30 books, wrote thousands of articles, and produced 52 travel documentaries broadcast on Doordarshan. In recognition of their extraordinary contribution to travel journalism, the couple was awarded the Padma Shri in 2025.

Eminent writer, litterateur, and historian Ganesh Saili remembered Gantzer as someone who proudly called Mussoorie his home. "He was very much connected with every small and big development in the town. The Gantzer household was a hub of social and literary activity," Saili said.

Hugh Gantzer will also be remembered as a guardian of Mussoorie's environment. His efforts led then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to impose a ban on mining in Mussoorie. As a member of a Supreme Court–monitored committee, he played a crucial role in protecting the region from ecological destruction.