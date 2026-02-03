Padma Shri Awardee And Veteran Travel Writer Hugh Gantzer Passes Away At 94
Hugh and Colleen Gantzer together authored more than 30 books, wrote thousands of articles, and produced 52 travel documentaries broadcast on Doordarshan.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Mussoorie: Renowned English travel writer and Padma Shri awardee Hugh Gantzer passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. He breathed his last at his residence, Oak Brook, located on Kincraig Library Road in Mussoorie.
A former Commander in the Indian Navy, Hugh Gantzer, made Mussoorie his permanent home after retirement. Along with his wife, Colleen Gantzer, he went on to redefine travel writing in India. For over five decades, the couple worked towards bringing India's lesser-known destinations, heritage, and cultural richness to a global audience.
Hugh and Colleen Gantzer together authored over 30 books, wrote thousands of articles, and produced 52 travel documentaries broadcast on Doordarshan. In recognition of their extraordinary contribution to travel journalism, the couple was awarded the Padma Shri in 2025.
Eminent writer, litterateur, and historian Ganesh Saili remembered Gantzer as someone who proudly called Mussoorie his home. "He was very much connected with every small and big development in the town. The Gantzer household was a hub of social and literary activity," Saili said.
Hugh Gantzer will also be remembered as a guardian of Mussoorie's environment. His efforts led then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to impose a ban on mining in Mussoorie. As a member of a Supreme Court–monitored committee, he played a crucial role in protecting the region from ecological destruction.
Colleen Gantzer passed away on November 6, 2024. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning at the family plot in Camel's Back Cemetery, Mussoorie. Political parties, social organisations, writers, and citizens have expressed condolences.
Early Life and Education
Hugh Gantzer was born on January 9, 1931, in Patna. He studied at Hampton Court School and St George’s College in Mussoorie. He then went to St Joseph’s School in Nainital, St Xavier’s College, Calcutta, and KC Law College, Mumbai.
Colleen Gantzer, on the other hand, hailed from Godhra in Gujarat. The couple met in Mumbai and married in 1960. Hugh also served in the Indian Navy before retiring and settling permanently in Mussoorie. His father, J.F. Gantzer, served as Administrator and Chairman of the Mussoorie Municipal Board during the British era from 1941 to 1943.
In an interview, Hugh Gantzer once reflected on how their writing journey began. "I had travelled extensively and wanted to write. Colleen didn't like writing but loved travelling. We struck a deal, I resumed travelling, Colleen agreed to write, and that's how we became travel writers," he had said.
