Renowned Tamil Film Producer K Rajan Dies By Suicide In Chennai
Rajan consistently championed the cause of small budget films in the Tamil cinema industry. His death has left the Tamil film fraternity in shock.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Chennai: Renowned film producer K Rajan ended his life by jumping into Adyar river in Chennai. He was 85.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and after a prolonged effort, recovered his body and sent it in an ambulance to the Royapettah Government Hospital. Doctors who examined him confirmed that Rajan had already passed away. Rajan's body has been placed in the hospital's mortuary.
Hospital sources said the body will be handed over to his family on Monday following completion of postmortem. Adyar police have registered a case regarding the death and are conducting an investigation.
The Tamil film fraternity has been left in shock by Rajan's demise.
A cinematic journey that started in 1983
Rajan made his debut as a film producer in the Tamil film industry with the movie 'Brahmacharis', released in 1983. Subsequently, he produced films such as 'Doubles' (released in 2000), 'Aval Paavam' (released in 2000), and 'Ninaikkatha Naalillai' (released in 2001).
Debut as a director
Rajan made his debut as a director in 1991 with the film 'Namma Ooru Mariyamma', which starred Nizhalgal Ravi, Vaidehi, Sarathkumar, Jaiganesh, and KR Vijaya. The film's music was composed by Shankar Ganesh. Subsequently, he also directed the film 'Unarchigal', which was released in 2005.
K Rajan: The Actor
Rajan has also acted in over 10 films, including 'Michael Raj', 'Actress', 'Kabadi Kabadi', 'Pambu Sattai', 'Thunivu', 'Bakasuran', 'Girivalam', 'Idhayam Thiraiyarangam', and 'Veettoda Mappillai'.
Rajan held key positions in various associations within the film industry, such as the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council and the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors Association. He also served as the President of the Chennai Film Distributors Association.
Known for controversial remarks
Over the last few years, Rajan actively participated in various film industry events—including audio launch ceremonies and trailer release functions—where he frequently expressed a range of controversial opinions.
Nevertheless, he consistently championed the cause of small-budget films within Tamil cinema. Furthermore, on every platform he addressed, he spoke out regarding the escalating remuneration demands of actors and actresses, as well as the financial challenges faced by film producers. Rajan regularly offered advice to young directors on how to produce films effectively within a limited budget.
Condolences from the film fraternity
Members of the Tamil film fraternity expressed their condolences following the passing of Rajan. In a condolence message posted online, actor Vishal stated, "I have just received the news of K Rajan Sir's passing. It comes as a shock. He was a fearless speaker who also served as the President of the Distributors Association. May his soul rest in peace."
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