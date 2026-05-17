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Renowned Tamil Film Producer K Rajan Dies By Suicide In Chennai

Chennai: Renowned film producer K Rajan ended his life by jumping into Adyar river in Chennai. He was 85.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and after a prolonged effort, recovered his body and sent it in an ambulance to the Royapettah Government Hospital. Doctors who examined him confirmed that Rajan had already passed away. Rajan's body has been placed in the hospital's mortuary.

Hospital sources said the body will be handed over to his family on Monday following completion of postmortem. Adyar police have registered a case regarding the death and are conducting an investigation.

The Tamil film fraternity has been left in shock by Rajan's demise.

A cinematic journey that started in 1983

Rajan made his debut as a film producer in the Tamil film industry with the movie 'Brahmacharis', released in 1983. Subsequently, he produced films such as 'Doubles' (released in 2000), 'Aval Paavam' (released in 2000), and 'Ninaikkatha Naalillai' (released in 2001).

Debut as a director

Rajan made his debut as a director in 1991 with the film 'Namma Ooru Mariyamma', which starred Nizhalgal Ravi, Vaidehi, Sarathkumar, Jaiganesh, and KR Vijaya. The film's music was composed by Shankar Ganesh. Subsequently, he also directed the film 'Unarchigal', which was released in 2005.