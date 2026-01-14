ETV Bharat / state

Experts Call For Greater Awareness And Acceptance Of Mental Health Issues

Hyderabad: Misconceptions surrounding psychiatric illnesses must be dispelled, and society needs to adopt a more humane and informed approach towards mental health, said renowned psychiatrist Dr Savita Malhotra.

Distancing oneself from people suffering from mental health conditions is wrong, she said. The doctor stressed that psychiatric illnesses can be completely treated with proper medical care. Dr Malhotra also warned that excessive cell phone usage among children could lead to symptoms of what she termed "virtual autism."

Dr Malhotra, the current National President of the Indian Psychiatric Society, is the only Indian to have received the prestigious Eve Pelicier Prize from the World Association for Social Psychiatry. She shared her views in an exclusive interview with Eenadu–ETV Bharat while attending a conference in Hyderabad.

She spoke about societal attitudes, pointing out that families readily offer emotional and financial support when someone suffers from heart or kidney ailments. They frequently check on their recovery. However, when it comes to mental health issues, people tend to panic, isolate themselves from the patient, and withdraw support.

"Mental illnesses should be treated like any other medical condition," she said, adding that this mindset urgently needs to change. Expressing concern over rising suicide rates, Dr Malhotra noted that India records the highest number of suicides globally, with around 21 deaths per lakh population every year. Mental health disorders are often a key factor, she said, with cases rising significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Young people and children are particularly vulnerable due to academic pressure, job insecurity, family conflicts, and stressful lifestyles.