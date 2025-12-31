Poet Joy Goswami Summoned For SIR Hearing; Daughter Calls It 'Political Terrorism'
Goswami, a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet, has undergone surgeries recently and is unwell, his daughter said.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 9:21 PM IST
Kolkata: Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami has been summoned by the Election Commission for a hearing in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, his daughter Debotree said on Wednesday.
Goswami, a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet, has undergone surgeries recently and is unwell, his daughter said. She said her 74-year-old father was asked to appear for the SIR hearing on January 2.
Debotree said all the family members had duly filled and submitted the enumeration forms on time. She said both she and her father were ‘unmapped’ voters as their names did not figure on the 2002 list.
"Some information and documents have been sought from my father. Given his current health condition, it does not seem possible for him to attend the hearing. I will go with the required documents and information on the day of the hearing," she said. However, Goswami has been voting regularly for the past several years
According to the poet's daughter, this is “nothing but political terrorism.” Sources close to the poet's family say that the Election Commission has already contacted Joy Goswami's wife regarding the SIR hearing. It is also learnt that the family has been assured that the matter will be investigated.
Debotree further said, "My father doesn't have his 2002 documents. He also voted in 2024. If I look at it from a daughter's perspective, I would say that my father is an elderly man, who has recently undergone surgery. Besides my father, there are many other elderly people who are standing in queues with physical problems. They are also asked to prove that they are Indian citizens. Is it possible for office-goers like me to stop all our works and stand in queues? The people who have lived here for so many years are being harassed."
She added, "My father could not attend SIR hearing on January 2 when he was fist asked to do so. We have requested a later date. If the doctor permits, he will go, otherwise he will not."
An Election Commission official later said they have spoken to Goswami's family over the phone and assured them of full cooperation. The development comes amid complaints that elderly voters have fallen ill while standing in the queue during hearings conducted as part of the SIR process in West Bengal.
Incidentally, the poll panel has issued a notification stating that voters aged above 85 or those who are seriously ill will be heard at their residences. Meanwhile, TMC leader and state Education Minister Bratya Basu said, "It is beyond imagination that a poet like Joy Goswami, who had been voting in Bengal for years and is known nationally as a foremost poet, can be summoned for the hearing."
Basu, also a noted actor and playwright, said in jest that had Rabindranath Tagore been alive, “who knows they would have summoned him too for a hearing.