Poet Joy Goswami Summoned For SIR Hearing; Daughter Calls It 'Political Terrorism'

Kolkata: Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami has been summoned by the Election Commission for a hearing in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, his daughter Debotree said on Wednesday.

Goswami, a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet, has undergone surgeries recently and is unwell, his daughter said. She said her 74-year-old father was asked to appear for the SIR hearing on January 2.

Debotree said all the family members had duly filled and submitted the enumeration forms on time. She said both she and her father were ‘unmapped’ voters as their names did not figure on the 2002 list.

"Some information and documents have been sought from my father. Given his current health condition, it does not seem possible for him to attend the hearing. I will go with the required documents and information on the day of the hearing," she said. However, Goswami has been voting regularly for the past several years

According to the poet's daughter, this is “nothing but political terrorism.” Sources close to the poet's family say that the Election Commission has already contacted Joy Goswami's wife regarding the SIR hearing. It is also learnt that the family has been assured that the matter will be investigated.