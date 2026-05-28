Renowned Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91 In Bhopal
Born in Ayodhya in February 1935, Badr taught Urdu at Aligarh Muslim University and was famous for his mastery of the language, especially in ghazals.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Bhopal: Renowned poet and Padmashree awardee Bashir Badr passed away at 91 on Thursday in his Bhopal home following a prolonged illness, his family said. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Sharing the update on social media, his wife, Rahat Badar, wrote, "Bashir Sahib has left us... Prayers." His last rites will be held in the evening, a relative said.
Born in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on February 15, 1935, Badr taught Urdu at Aligarh Muslim University and was famous for his mastery of the language, especially in ghazals, which conveyed profound thoughts in simple language, rather than using complex words. He first gained recognition through this couplet: "Let the light of your memories remain with me; for who knows in which alley the evening of life might descend..."
Going beyond the limits of mushairas, his poetry beautifully expressed love, separation, loneliness, and the small pains of life. Deeply rooted in the lives of ordinary people, his couplets were relatable to people of all ages and backgrounds.
After being diagnosed with dementia, he stopped participating in poetic gatherings, as his health had been deteriorating for the past several years. During the final days, he would often struggle to find the words needed to complete his thoughts. To remind him of the days of poetic brilliance, his wife and son would whisper verses into his ears. On many such occasions, Badr would respond by reciting the lines aloud.
"The greatest poet of new Ghazal — not just in this region, but in the entire world — has departed today. He commanded a distinct and formidable presence across the globe. Bashir Sahib was, without a doubt, one of the foremost trendsetters of the Ghazal genre," renowned poet Anjum Barabankvi said.
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