ETV Bharat / state

Renowned Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91 In Bhopal

Bhopal: Renowned poet and Padmashree awardee Bashir Badr passed away at 91 on Thursday in his Bhopal home following a prolonged illness, his family said. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Sharing the update on social media, his wife, Rahat Badar, wrote, "Bashir Sahib has left us... Prayers." His last rites will be held in the evening, a relative said.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on February 15, 1935, Badr taught Urdu at Aligarh Muslim University and was famous for his mastery of the language, especially in ghazals, which conveyed profound thoughts in simple language, rather than using complex words. He first gained recognition through this couplet: "Let the light of your memories remain with me; for who knows in which alley the evening of life might descend..."