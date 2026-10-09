ETV Bharat / state

Renowned Litterateur Mudigonda Sivaprasad Passes Away

File photo of Prof Mudigonda Sivaprasad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Prof Mudigonda Sivaprasad, a celebrated litterateur fondly known as the "Emperor of Historical Novels," breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday night. He was 86.

Prof Sivaprasad's demise is an irreparable loss to the literary world. He had been ailing for the last six months and was admitted to Durgabai Desmukh Hospital (Andhra Mahila Sabha) in Hyderabad two days back after his health deteriorated.

Prof Sivaprasad was born on December 23, 1940, to Rajeshwaramma and Mallikarjuna Rao in Akula Alluru village, Kothapatnam Mandal, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. His wife, Dr Umadevi, had passed away many years ago. He is survived by a son, Indu Sekhar, and two daughters. Prof Sivaprasad was residing with his son in DD Colony, near Shivam Road, Nallakunta. Noted litterateur Sadhana Narasimhacharya mentioned that during his childhood, Prof Sivaprasad received a disciplined education under eminent scholars such as MVS Sharma, Ramanatha Sastry, and Markandeya Sharma. He later completed his higher education, earning both MA and PhD degrees and began his professional career as a teacher at Wesley High School in Secunderabad in 1959. He subsequently served for a long period as a professor of Telugu at the renowned Osmania University. Renowned for Historical Novels