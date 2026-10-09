Renowned Litterateur Mudigonda Sivaprasad Passes Away
Prof Sivaprasad, known as the 'Emperor of Historical Novels', authored over 80 books including more than 20 historical novels.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prof Mudigonda Sivaprasad, a celebrated litterateur fondly known as the "Emperor of Historical Novels," breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday night. He was 86.
Prof Sivaprasad's demise is an irreparable loss to the literary world. He had been ailing for the last six months and was admitted to Durgabai Desmukh Hospital (Andhra Mahila Sabha) in Hyderabad two days back after his health deteriorated.
Prof Sivaprasad was born on December 23, 1940, to Rajeshwaramma and Mallikarjuna Rao in Akula Alluru village, Kothapatnam Mandal, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. His wife, Dr Umadevi, had passed away many years ago. He is survived by a son, Indu Sekhar, and two daughters.
Prof Sivaprasad was residing with his son in DD Colony, near Shivam Road, Nallakunta. Noted litterateur Sadhana Narasimhacharya mentioned that during his childhood, Prof Sivaprasad received a disciplined education under eminent scholars such as MVS Sharma, Ramanatha Sastry, and Markandeya Sharma.
He later completed his higher education, earning both MA and PhD degrees and began his professional career as a teacher at Wesley High School in Secunderabad in 1959. He subsequently served for a long period as a professor of Telugu at the renowned Osmania University.
Renowned for Historical Novels
Prof Sivaprasad left an indelible mark on the literary landscape. He authored over 80 books including more than 20 historical novels. Works such as 'Avahana', 'Pattabhi', 'Residency', 'Sripadarchana', 'Srilekha', 'Sravani', 'Vamsadhara', 'Thanjavuru Vijayam', 'Mahasarga', 'Basavageetha', 'Samrat Pushyamitra', 'Sagam Virigina Chandrudu', 'Ganga Nundi Ganga Varaku', and 'Bible De-code' earned him immense acclaim and the affection of readers. He once remarked with deep emotion, "It was moving to see 'padyam' (traditional Telugu verse) being celebrated in a foreign land, even as its very foundations were being shaken in the place of its birth."
Recalling the occasion, Prof Sivaprasad had warned, "While the response abroad brought me great joy, it contrasted sharply with the situation at home, where the mere mention of 'padyam' is often met with scorn. There is no point in wailing and lamenting later if we ourselves allow our foundations to sink into the abyss."
Former government advisor Dr KV Ramanachari, former Telangana Sahitya Akademi Chairman Juluru Gourishankar, Kinnera Arts Theatre Secretary Maddali Raghuram, litterateur Subbarao, and others expressed their condolences over his demise.
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