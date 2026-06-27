MDMK Announces Withdrawal From DMK-Led Secular Progressive Alliance, Says 'Ideology Rendered Meaningless'
The MDMK said declarations regarding the Secular Progressive Alliance and its ideological nature were "rendered meaningless by certain vested interests".
Published : June 27, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Chennai: Vaiko led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Saturday announced its withdrawal from DMK alliance, in what is being viewed as a major political development in Tamil Nadu.
An official resolution announcing the same was passed at MDMK's General Council meeting today. The MDMK had remained part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the past nine years.
On Friday, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said he felt that his party was treated "unfairly" in the alliance.
The resoultion passed on Saturday says that the MDMK participated in the Secular Progressive Alliance "based on principle, aiming to prevent communal political forces from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu and to counter challenges seeking to undermine the fundamental ideological tenets of the Dravidian movement."
It further said that during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, "even though attempts were made within the alliance to dilute the MDMK's distinct identity and its 32-year history of activism for the people of Tamil Nadu, we remained steadfast in our decision and contested the election."
The resolution said that Vaiko had firmly predicted in the media on May 1, three days before the election result, that the people of Tamil Nadu had extended overwhelming support to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).
"Everyone was shocked to learn that the behind-the-scenes political dealings that followed the election results ran counter to the mandate given by the people," the resolution added.
It said that it was an "open secret that arrangements were being made to install the AIADMK—which had won only 47 seats—in power by forging an alliance with Hindutva communal forces."
"Consequently, the declarations regarding the Secular Progressive Alliance and its ideology were rendered meaningless by certain vested interests. Against this backdrop, party functionaries and cadres have expressed the view that the MDMK should no longer continue in the DMK-led alliance," it said.
"Therefore, the Party General Council has decided to withdraw from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. This General Council also resolves that the party will take appropriate decisions regarding alliances when the elections approach," the resolution added.
In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on May 4, Actor-politician Vijay led TVK had a blockbuster debut, winning 108 of the 234 seats, emerging as the single largest party. The election recorded a voter turnout of 85.1 per cent.
The DMK secured 59 seats, followed by the AIADMK with 47. Other parties that won seats included the Congress (5), Pattali Makkal Katchi (4), CPI (2), CPI(M) (2), IUML (2), VCK (2), DMDK (1), AMMK (1) and the BJP (1). The outcome marked the end of nearly six decades of dominance by the two principal Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu politics.
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