ETV Bharat / state

MDMK Announces Withdrawal From DMK-Led Secular Progressive Alliance, Says 'Ideology Rendered Meaningless'

Chennai: Vaiko led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Saturday announced its withdrawal from DMK alliance, in what is being viewed as a major political development in Tamil Nadu.

An official resolution announcing the same was passed at MDMK's General Council meeting today. The MDMK had remained part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the past nine years.

On Friday, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said he felt that his party was treated "unfairly" in the alliance.

The resoultion passed on Saturday says that the MDMK participated in the Secular Progressive Alliance "based on principle, aiming to prevent communal political forces from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu and to counter challenges seeking to undermine the fundamental ideological tenets of the Dravidian movement."

It further said that during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, "even though attempts were made within the alliance to dilute the MDMK's distinct identity and its 32-year history of activism for the people of Tamil Nadu, we remained steadfast in our decision and contested the election."

The resolution said that Vaiko had firmly predicted in the media on May 1, three days before the election result, that the people of Tamil Nadu had extended overwhelming support to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).