ETV Bharat / state

'Renaming Lansdowne Will Hit Tourism, Local Economy,' Uttarakhand BJP MLA Writes To Defence Minister

Pauri Garhwal: BJP MLA from Lansdowne, Dilip Rawat, has urged the defence ministry to scrap the proposal to rename the historic cantonment town as "Jaswant Garh", asserting that the move would "severely damage" the area's fame as an international tourism destination and affect the local economy. In a letter sent to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, Rawat described the ongoing renaming process as "extremely regrettable".

He noted that Lansdowne has established itself as a premier destination on the global tourism map, providing vital financial benefits to the residents of Pauri Garhwal district.

"It has come to my notice that the process of renaming Lansdowne Cantonment, located in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, is underway, which is extremely regrettable," Rawat's letter read.

The MLA warned that the name change would dent the town's fame as a growing tourist destination, "which is not beneficial for Uttarakhand", and emphasised that the residents did not prefer any tampering with the town's name either. On April 10, the Lansdowne Cantonment Board issued a public notice seeking feedback or objections to a proposal for renaming the town after the 1962 war hero, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat.

Speaking to PTI, the MLA questioned the logic of removing colonial names when the condition of the town remains the same. If the goal is to erase the "slave mentality," then names like Goa (Portuguese origin), Lansdowne Chowk in Dehradun, and the world-famous Corbett National Park should also be reconsidered, he said.

"If you want to change something, change the facilities and the condition of the town. Mere nomen clature achieves nothing," he said.