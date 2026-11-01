ETV Bharat / state

Remote Pithoragarh Village Celebrates Road Connectivity 79 Years After Independence

Pithoragarh: There is joy and celebration in the air at Sipu village of Pithoragarh and its adjoining areas. The villagers are celebrating road connectivity to Sipu that has come 79 years after independence.

Sipu is a remote village located close to the China border at a height of 11,629 feet above the sea level in Darma valley of Dharchula. The road connectivity is expected to put a check on emigration from the area and usher in development.

Sipu is one the villages covered under the Vibrant Village Programme of the central government. Under this scheme launched in 2023 the government aims to develop comprehensive infrastructure and create livelihood opportunities in strategically important border villages. There are 51 border villages in Uttarakhand located across northern border blocks in districts like Chamoli, Pithoragarh, and Uttarkashi that are initially covered under the scheme.

Joy in the air

The villagers at Sipu were overjoyed when a vehicle arrived for the first time to their village. For these people who have long awaited road access, this is nothing less than a dream come true. Until now, the people had to traverse through difficult mountain paths on foot to reach other places.

Now, they will no longer have to travel on foot. The road comes with respite for especially the sick, elderly, women and children. It will also facilitate easy transportation of goods.

Village Head Sarojini Sipal disclosed, “A vehicle reached the village for the first time on October 24. This is a big respite to us.”

First time travel in a vehicle

On Wednesday, eight to ten families from this village travelled to Dharchula by a vehicle for the first time. They explained that previously, villagers had to walk about 10 km to reach the main road. Now, with the road access, both time and labour will be saved. The elderly and women will benefit the most.