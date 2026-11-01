Remote Pithoragarh Village Celebrates Road Connectivity 79 Years After Independence
The road connectivity to Sipu village is expected to put a check on emigration from the area and usher in development
Published : November 1, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Pithoragarh: There is joy and celebration in the air at Sipu village of Pithoragarh and its adjoining areas. The villagers are celebrating road connectivity to Sipu that has come 79 years after independence.
Sipu is a remote village located close to the China border at a height of 11,629 feet above the sea level in Darma valley of Dharchula. The road connectivity is expected to put a check on emigration from the area and usher in development.
Sipu is one the villages covered under the Vibrant Village Programme of the central government. Under this scheme launched in 2023 the government aims to develop comprehensive infrastructure and create livelihood opportunities in strategically important border villages. There are 51 border villages in Uttarakhand located across northern border blocks in districts like Chamoli, Pithoragarh, and Uttarkashi that are initially covered under the scheme.
Joy in the air
The villagers at Sipu were overjoyed when a vehicle arrived for the first time to their village. For these people who have long awaited road access, this is nothing less than a dream come true. Until now, the people had to traverse through difficult mountain paths on foot to reach other places.
Now, they will no longer have to travel on foot. The road comes with respite for especially the sick, elderly, women and children. It will also facilitate easy transportation of goods.
Village Head Sarojini Sipal disclosed, “A vehicle reached the village for the first time on October 24. This is a big respite to us.”
First time travel in a vehicle
On Wednesday, eight to ten families from this village travelled to Dharchula by a vehicle for the first time. They explained that previously, villagers had to walk about 10 km to reach the main road. Now, with the road access, both time and labour will be saved. The elderly and women will benefit the most.
The road connectivity to Sipu is a part of the 10 km road being from Dhakar via Tidang and Marchha under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). PMGSY’s Executive Engineer Kishan Singh Airi disclosed, “The 10 km long road is being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 24 crore from July 2024. The Department completed a temporary road cutting on October 24 connecting the village. The road construction is targeted for completion by 2027.”
There are four bridges proposed to be constructed on this stretch. Steel motor bridges with a span of 60 metres are to be built over Paagal Nala (Chyo Yangti), 100 metres over the Dhauli River and 42 metres each over the Nyola and Lachhar rivers between Sipu and Marchha. The Department has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the government for its approval.
Religious and cultural significance
Sources said that Sipu village holds special religious and cultural significance in the region apart from its natural beauty. The Mahadev Temple, Mahadev Cave, Milti Bai Lake, Parvati Lake, Chhu Mapang Lake and Anchri Lake are major tourist attractions here. With road connectivity, it will be easier for the tourists visiting the Adi Kailash, Om Parvat and Panchachuli Glacier regions to reach this area.
The locals believe that road access will enhance Sipu's recognition nationally and internationally. Homestays, marketing of local products and tourism activities could also create self-employment opportunities for the youth.
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