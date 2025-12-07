ETV Bharat / state

Remembering Sacrifice Of Soldiers Our Responsibility: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that honouring the sacrifice of soldiers was a shared responsibility of every citizen, as soldiers protect the country day and night, without discrimination of caste or community.

“They work in extreme weather conditions and challenging terrains to safeguard the nation from external attacks and internal emergencies. Remembering their sacrifice is a duty we must uphold,” Parameshwara said, while speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day programme organised by the Department of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan (now Lok Bhavan) on Friday.

The event was attended by retired Air Vice Marshal K N Santosh VSM, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary K V Sharath Chandra, Director (In-Charge) of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Flight Lieutenant M S Lolaksha, officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force, ex-servicemen, their families, NCC cadets, and Scouts and Guides students.

‘Safeguard soldiers’ families’

The Minister said that to support the families of serving soldiers, those injured in action, and the families of martyrs was also a shared duty of every citizen. “This spirit will motivate our youth towards the armed forces and strengthen our country’s defence forces,” he said.

Parameshwara said that the country needs committed and aware young people for a strong defence system. “It is our responsibility to introduce them to the values and dignity of the armed forces and encourage them to consider a career in uniform,” he said, adding that the role of youth is crucial in today’s era of technology and innovation.

Government support, rehabilitation

The minister explained that the state government provides several rehabilitation benefits to families of martyrs and injured soldiers. These include a grant of Rs 50 lakh, free residential sites through the Urban Development Authority, financial assistance for house construction, and reservation for ex-servicemen in government jobs.