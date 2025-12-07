Remembering Sacrifice Of Soldiers Our Responsibility: Karnataka Home Minister
The Minister G Parameshwara was speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day programme organised by the Department of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation at Lok Bhavan.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that honouring the sacrifice of soldiers was a shared responsibility of every citizen, as soldiers protect the country day and night, without discrimination of caste or community.
“They work in extreme weather conditions and challenging terrains to safeguard the nation from external attacks and internal emergencies. Remembering their sacrifice is a duty we must uphold,” Parameshwara said, while speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day programme organised by the Department of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan (now Lok Bhavan) on Friday.
The event was attended by retired Air Vice Marshal K N Santosh VSM, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary K V Sharath Chandra, Director (In-Charge) of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Flight Lieutenant M S Lolaksha, officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force, ex-servicemen, their families, NCC cadets, and Scouts and Guides students.
‘Safeguard soldiers’ families’
The Minister said that to support the families of serving soldiers, those injured in action, and the families of martyrs was also a shared duty of every citizen. “This spirit will motivate our youth towards the armed forces and strengthen our country’s defence forces,” he said.
Parameshwara said that the country needs committed and aware young people for a strong defence system. “It is our responsibility to introduce them to the values and dignity of the armed forces and encourage them to consider a career in uniform,” he said, adding that the role of youth is crucial in today’s era of technology and innovation.
Government support, rehabilitation
The minister explained that the state government provides several rehabilitation benefits to families of martyrs and injured soldiers. These include a grant of Rs 50 lakh, free residential sites through the Urban Development Authority, financial assistance for house construction, and reservation for ex-servicemen in government jobs.
He said the government is aware of the challenges faced by ex-servicemen and is working continuously to address their concerns. “Karnataka remains committed to supporting soldiers and veterans in every way possible,” he said.
Highlighting recent efforts, Parameshwara said a national military memorial has been built in the state to honour martyrs, and a 75-foot Veeragallu was inaugurated on Kargil Vijay Diwas. The state spent Rs 5 crore last year on various welfare programmes for ex-servicemen.
“Karnataka is among the few states that offer up to Rs 1.5 crore to recipients of gallantry awards. Our state also provides a 10 per cent reservation for ex-servicemen across all government departments,” he said.
Recruitment of ex-servicemen, flag day honours
The government has recruited 416 ex-servicemen across various departments in the past year, and plans are in place to hire more in the coming months.
Parameshwara assured continued support for the welfare of martyrs’ families, injured soldiers, and serving personnel. He also extended New Year greetings to all defence forces, veterans and their dependants.
During the programme, awards were presented to districts, departments and organisations that collected the highest contributions for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Financial assistance was also provided to the families of martyrs.
