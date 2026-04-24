Remarks Against St Francis Xavier: YouTuber Gautam Khattar Detained In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
Earlier Goa Police had arrested Gautam's brother Madhav from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Panaji: YouTuber Gautam Khattar, who recently had made objectionable remarks against Catholic saint Francis Xavier at an event in the state, was detained in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, on Friday evening.
Gautam, who describes himself as a 'spiritual beat' journalist and creates content related to 'Baba Sadhus, Sanatan Dharma, foreign devotees and religious places', had been absconding for a week. The Crime Branch had issued a lookout circular against him. A team from the Crime Branch will soon take custody of the accused, and he will be brought to Goa, said a police officer.
Goa Police had booked Gautam after he allegedly called the saint a 'terrorist' at the Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti’s Parshuram Jayanti celebrations in Goa’s Vasco da Gama. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks about the saint’s remains in a casket revered as sacred relics.
Earlier, Goa Crime Branch, which is investigating the matter, had arrested Gautam's brother Madhav from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Madhav had accompanied Gautam to an event held in Vasco, Goa. It was Madhav who recorded the video in which Gautam made the offensive remarks regarding St Francis Xavier. Madhav subsequently circulated the video on social media and it soon went viral.
As locals protested, the Crime Branch interrogated the organizers of the event, who made significant revelations during the inquiry. According to information provided by the organizers, all discussions regarding Gautam's travel itinerary, accommodation arrangements, and the honorarium of Rs 51,000 were held exclusively with Madhav.
The offensive speech delivered by Gautam was, in reality, drafted by Madhav, said police. Madhav wrote the speech, and Gautam read it aloud. In a bid to gain publicity on social media, Madhav recorded the speech and subsequently circulated it online.
Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said the state government remains firm in its resolve to take strict action in this matter. "Both the Director General of Police and I are personally monitoring this case. The statement made by Khattar is of a serious nature," he had said.
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