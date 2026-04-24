ETV Bharat / state

Remarks Against St Francis Xavier: YouTuber Gautam Khattar Detained In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Panaji: YouTuber Gautam Khattar, who recently had made objectionable remarks against Catholic saint Francis Xavier at an event in the state, was detained in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, on Friday evening.

Gautam, who describes himself as a 'spiritual beat' journalist and creates content related to 'Baba Sadhus, Sanatan Dharma, foreign devotees and religious places', had been absconding for a week. The Crime Branch had issued a lookout circular against him. A team from the Crime Branch will soon take custody of the accused, and he will be brought to Goa, said a police officer.

Goa Police had booked Gautam after he allegedly called the saint a 'terrorist' at the Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti’s Parshuram Jayanti celebrations in Goa’s Vasco da Gama. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks about the saint’s remains in a casket revered as sacred relics.

Earlier, Goa Crime Branch, which is investigating the matter, had arrested Gautam's brother Madhav from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Madhav had accompanied Gautam to an event held in Vasco, Goa. It was Madhav who recorded the video in which Gautam made the offensive remarks regarding St Francis Xavier. Madhav subsequently circulated the video on social media and it soon went viral.