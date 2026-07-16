ETV Bharat / state

Remand Prisoner''s Death Sparks Row: Relatives Stage Overnight Protest, Parties Flay TN Govt

Nagercoil: Relatives of S Sabari Varman, an undertrial prisoner who died in the sub-jail here, staged an overnight protest demanding a second autopsy and an independent probe, while the opposition parties flayed the Tamil Nadu government over the handling of the issue.

A day after Sabari Varman, 35, a disabled shopkeeper from Ethankadu in Nagercoil, allegedly died in judicial custody on July 13, the police arrested three prison staff, including a chief warden and placed them under suspension after a postmortem report indicated 19 injuries on the victim's body, including his elbows, forearms, knees and legs.

A case has been registered against eight co-inmates at the prison in connection with the disabled shopkeeper's death, a senior police official said and added the prison staff were arrested based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

The family members who have refused to accept the body have staged an overnight protest in front of the Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam here, demanding a second autopsy and an independent probe.

The incident triggered a backlash from the opposition parties with the DMK MP Kanimozhi faulting the police and government over handling the issue. She visited the affected families and consoled them on Wednesday night.

Taking strong exception to alleged "police brutality in the Nagercoil sub-jail, Kanimozhi said, "Even after three days of this custodial death, there has been no explanation or statement from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay."